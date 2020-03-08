First Cricket
AUS in SA | 3rd ODI Mar 07, 2020
SA vs AUS
South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
ACC ER T20 | Match 10 Mar 06, 2020
HK vs MAL
Hong Kong beat Malaysia by 6 wickets
GER in ESP Mar 08, 2020
ESP vs GER
Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria
ZIM in BAN Mar 09, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
India vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar return as hosts announce 15-member squad for ODI series

India announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa on Sunday

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 08, 2020 15:49:04 IST

The Sunil Joshi-led national selection panel picked their first squad on Sunday as they announced the Indian team for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa at home.

The ODI squad which includes 15 members witnesses a host of changes. While Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar are back into the squad after a prolonged injury break, players like Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav and Mohammed Shami have missed out on a spot.

Rohit Sharma continues to be out of contention due to the calf injury he sustained during the New Zealand tour.

India vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar return as hosts announce 15-member squad for ODI series

File image of Hardik Pandya. Reuters

The ODI series will comprise of three matches with the first one being played on 12 March at Dharamshala. Second and third ODIs will be played on 15 and 18 March respectively at Lucknow and Kolkata.

The ODI series will be India's last assignment before the start of Indian Premier League 2020 season.

Meanwhile, chief selector Joshi was recently appointed by BCCI after the tenure of his predecessor MSK Prasad got over. Gagan Khoda was replaced by Harvinder Singh.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2020 15:49:04 IST

