The Sunil Joshi-led national selection panel picked their first squad on Sunday as they announced the Indian team for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa at home.

The ODI squad which includes 15 members witnesses a host of changes. While Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar are back into the squad after a prolonged injury break, players like Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav and Mohammed Shami have missed out on a spot.

Rohit Sharma continues to be out of contention due to the calf injury he sustained during the New Zealand tour.

The ODI series will comprise of three matches with the first one being played on 12 March at Dharamshala. Second and third ODIs will be played on 15 and 18 March respectively at Lucknow and Kolkata.

The ODI series will be India's last assignment before the start of Indian Premier League 2020 season.

Meanwhile, chief selector Joshi was recently appointed by BCCI after the tenure of his predecessor MSK Prasad got over. Gagan Khoda was replaced by Harvinder Singh.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

