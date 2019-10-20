First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 13 Oct 20, 2019
HK vs OMA
Oman beat Hong Kong by 7 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 12 Oct 20, 2019
BER vs SIN
Singapore beat Bermuda by 5 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 21, 2019
PNG vs SCO
ICC Academy, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 21, 2019
UAE vs HK
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: George Linde rues 'unfortunate' opportunity to dismiss double-centurion Rohit Sharma on opening day of Ranchi Test

George Linde, who was part of the touring South Africa A side to India last month, was called up to replace the injured Keshav Maharaj.

Press Trust of India, Oct 20, 2019 20:24:59 IST

Ranchi: South Africa's debutant left-arm spinner George Linde on Saturday said it was unfortunate that they failed to latch onto the chance given by Indian opener Rohit Sharma, whose maiden double century put the hosts on driver's seat in the third Test.

Rohit scored 212 and Ajinkya Rahane contributed 115 as India declared their first innings at 497 for 9. South Africa are 9 for 2 at close of play.

India vs South Africa: George Linde rues unfortunate opportunity to dismiss double-centurion Rohit Sharma on opening day of Ranchi Test

George Linde was called up to replace the injured Keshav Maharaj. AP

"Those catches they stick or they don't. Unfortunately, it wasn't our way, it was Rohit's. He played well, so well done to him," the rookie spinner said, referring to the catch that Zubayr Hamza dropped at forward short leg off his bowling when the opener was batting on 28.

"He (Rohit) played well. He gave us that one chance, it wasn't easy and after that he didn't give a chance," Linde said.

The 27-year-old, who was part of the touring South Africa A side to India last month, was called up to replace the injured Keshav Maharaj.

Linde has impressed for his domestic team Cape Cobras with 160 wickets in first-class cricket to date, at an eye-catching average of 24.05, as well as scoring 1497 runs at 25.81.

But it's been a hard toil for Linde, who said he was a bit nervous to debut at such a short notice.

"It's been lessons to be honest. Also I didn't expect to play Test cricket. This year I didn't expect to come back to play the Test series. So when I got the call-up, I was quite nervous," Linde said.

"Luckily, I had a few days to just settle. And today few lessons learnt especially at the end."

On a day dominated by the Indian batsmen, Linde was the pick of South African bowlers with 4/133 from his 31 overs and he was the one who terminated Rahane's sublime innings on 115.

"Obviously, consistency is very important. Today, I was a lot better on the off side," he said.

Linde was heavily strapped in his legs and he said: "It's because I have been diving on it for about three times, so it's protected."

South Africa once have frittered away a good start and Linde said they would stay positive to force a comeback.

"Obviously, it was a bad start. It's not the way we wanted it to go but tomorrow is another day. We were positive. Guys were smiling in the dressing room, so we are ready for tomorrow. We are not going to sit back and relax, we are going to go forward and try to take the challenge on," he concluded.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2019 20:24:59 IST

Tags : Cricket, George Linde, India, India Vs South Africa, India Vs South Africa 2019, India Vs South Africa 3rd Test, Indian Cricket Team, Ranchi Test, Rohit Sharma, South Africa, South Africa Cricket Team, Sports, Team India

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all