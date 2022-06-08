India vs South Africa: Five faceoffs to look out for in five-match T20I series

India will lock horns with South Africa in a five-match T20I series starting 9 June in Delhi.

With only a day to go for the clash to commence, India will look to chase an all-time 13-0 T20I winning record and reclaim lost glory as a robust T20 side and it all depends on the first match. The outcome would then accordingly pave the way for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The first match won’t be a walk in the part for the Men In Blue as the Proteas will look to halt the winning streak and continue their impressive form against Team India.

While we await the outcome of the upcoming match and the matches that follow, let's take a look at five key battles to watch out for:

Rishabh Pant vs Anrich Nortje

Rishabh Pant's aggression will meet Anrich Nortje's pace on the 22 yards and this time it won't be just net practice. Both belonging to the same IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals, the players will meet on the field as opponents this time around, each playing for their respective countries. Delhi Capitals skipper Pant, who finished the season with 340 runs at an average of 30.91 and a strike rate of 151.79, will certainly want to up the ante. His presence in the middle order adds more steal to the batting department, but it remains to be seen how the wicketkeeper-batsman handles the pace of Nortje. The South Africa pacer, however, is in the midst of a few injury woes.

KL Rahul vs Kagiso Rabada

KL Rahul is going to come in hot from a very successful run as the skipper of debutant franchise Lucknow Super Giants, while Rabada too has had a commendable season playing under the Punjab Kings banner. KL Rahul wrapped up his amazing season with 616 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 135.38 while pace machine Rabada spoiled many parties with 23 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 8.46. KL Rahul has shown tremendous grit and determination at the crease and an equal amount has been on show by Rabada with his precision toe crushers, mixing up his deliveries with equal aplomb. In fact, Rabada got the better of Team India’s swashbuckling batsman in match 42 of the IPL 2022 where Rabada sent Rahul back early in the innings. It will be redemption time for KL Rahul and time to settle the scores!

Quinton de Kock vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman has had a roaring season courtesy IPL 2022. Providing much-needed stability to the Lucknow Super Giants top order, QDK registered 508 runs at an average of 36.29 and a strike rate of 148.97. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, meanwhile, snapped up 12 wickets in 14 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad with an economy of 7.34. The pacer would look to up his game and confound Quinton de Kock with the variations in his bowling. The opening overs specially will be something to watch. With Bhuvi trying to get the ball swinging both ways, he could pose a challenge to Quinton. De Kock, meanwhile, will want to take his IPL form into the series.

Temba Bavuma vs Yuzvendra Chahal

South African skipper in limited overs cricket Temba Bavuma will be leading the team. He'll also have to face the stiff challenge of spin wizard, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The wily spinner, winner of the IPL 2022 Purple Cap, bagged a total of 27 wickets in 17 matches with an economy of 7.75. Chahal would love to continue his prime form and get the better of Bavuma.

David Miller vs Harshal Patel

David Miller was one of the stars of the title-winning Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. Miller wrapped up the IPL 2022 season with 481 runs at an average of 68.71 and a strike rate of 142.73. While batting in the middle order, he will be up against pace bowler Harshal Patel, who bagged 19 wickets and boast of an economy of 7.66. So it will be exciting to watch whether ‘Killer Miller’ dominates his show or can Harshal outfox his South Africa batting opponent.

