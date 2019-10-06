India vs South Africa: Faf du Plessis says Proteas's leadership will need to be patient with young crop after thumping loss in 1st Test
Skipper Faf du Plessis said on Sunday that South Africa's leadership will have to be patient with an emerging team after the Proteas were beaten by India by a margin of 203 runs in the opening Test.
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NEP Vs HK Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN Vs TRI Tamil Nadu beat Tripura by 187 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs JK Services beat Jammu and Kashmir by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs RAJ Rajasthan tied with Railways
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs HAR Punjab beat Haryana by 3 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 157 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat India Women by 105 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 132 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs IRE Oman beat Ireland by 43 runs
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL Vs VAN Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 22 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 64 runs
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by 203 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 7th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 9th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 10th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Oct 7th, 2019, 05:40 AM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Oct 9th, 2019, 05:40 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD vs CHA - Oct 7th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND vs KAR - Oct 7th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH vs SAU - Oct 7th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Kashmir, two months after Article 370 abrogation: Sensitivity towards Kashmiris, delivering on development promise key agenda for Centre
-
EU rejects UK’s request to hold Brexit talks this weekend, says Boris Johnson’s plan to replace Irish backstop 'unacceptable'
-
Finding Vilnius on a journey through Lithuania — a hidden jewel by the Baltic Sea
-
War director Siddharth Anand on Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff being his first choices, and balancing their screen time
-
IAF demand for 200 more planes rendered redundant by fall in conventional war, rise of cyberspace conflict
-
The Queer Take: Dating apps promised a world of possibilities, but may have caged us further instead
-
Economic slowdown: Here are five more reforms Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman can look at to kick-start growth engines
-
Maharashtra Assembly polls: Discord among BJP, Shiv Sena cadres may deprive 'natural allies' of large victory margins
-
NBA India Games 2019 diary: Red-eye flights, pink flamingos and Larry Bird gets MVP treatment
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Visakhapatnam: Skipper Faf du Plessis said on Sunday that South Africa's leadership will have to be patient with an emerging team after the Proteas were beaten by India by a margin of 203 runs in the opening Test.
File image of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. AP
Chasing a daunting 395, the Proteas were bowled out for 191 on the fifth and final day in Visakhapatnam to trail the three-match series 0-1. But South Africa did put up a fight in their first innings, posting 431 in response to India's mammoth 502 for seven declared.
Opening batsman Dean Elgar hit 160 to boost the spirit of a side looking to rebuild after the recent retirements of greats including Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn.
"(In) Test cricket generally, experience counts for a lot. Experience is gained by playing at the highest level for a period of time," du Plessis told reporters.
"In this new phase of a lot of guys coming in, you got to give it some time." He added: "Hash (Hashim Amla) finishing, AB de Villiers finishing in a year's time, we got two players with a lot of runs behind their names finishing.
"It is going to take some time to fill those shoes but we as leadership understand that it is important to be patient with the guys because they will come through again," the skipper said.
Elgar put together two crucial century partnerships with du Plessis, who made 55, and Quinton de Kock (111) to stand up to the Indian spinners who are formidable in home conditions. Du Plessis said he was confident his batsmen would adapt to the turning tracks in the upcoming matches.
"Look, I think we have got a lot of confidence in our dressing room and belief because of what happened in the first innings," said du Plessis.
"I do think the pitches will probably take a bit more spin in the next two Test matches. But Dean scored a great 160 in the first innings and Quinny as well, a great combination of attack and defence."
Du Plessis also praised South Africa's leading spinner Keshav Maharaj for his three wickets in India's first innings. "Keshav is a very, very good spinner," he said. "He probably wasn't at his best in the second innings but I have a lot of confidence that on wickets that offer a little bit more spin, he is just as good as any of the spinners in the Indian team," he added.
The action shifts to Pune for the second Test starting 10 October.
Updated Date:
Oct 06, 2019 18:21:22 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: Aiden Markram says players must share responsibility after losing stalwarts like Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn
India vs South Africa: Proteas pacer Vernon Philander says visitors still 'within a shot' of winning first Test
India vs South Africa: Dean Elgar describes his Day 3 ton as his 'best hundred' for Proteas