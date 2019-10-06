India vs South Africa: Faf du Plessis says Proteas' leadership will need to be patient with young crop after thumping loss in 1st Test
Skipper Faf du Plessis said on Sunday that South Africa's leadership will have to be patient with an emerging team after the Proteas were beaten by India by a margin of 203 runs in the opening Test.
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs CHA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs GUJ Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs ODS Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP Vs BEN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs UP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs MAN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND Vs KAR Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT Vs AP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 JK Vs BIH Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN Vs TRI Tamil Nadu beat Tripura by 187 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs JK Services beat Jammu and Kashmir by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs RAJ Rajasthan tied with Railways
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs HAR Punjab beat Haryana by 3 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 157 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat India Women by 105 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 132 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NEP Vs HK Nepal beat Hong Kong by 4 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs IRE Oman beat Ireland by 43 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 64 runs
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by 203 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 7th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 9th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 10th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Oct 9th, 2019, 05:40 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 9th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 VID vs HAR - Oct 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL vs UP - Oct 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Kashmir, two months after Article 370 abrogation: Sensitivity towards Kashmiris, delivering on development promise key agenda for Centre
-
Kansas City shooting: Police on lookout for two gunmen after releasing photos; firing was not racially motivated, say authorities
-
IAF demand for 200 more planes rendered redundant by fall in conventional war, rise of cyberspace conflict
-
Tariff glitches, policy flip-flops, waning interest from developers will have renewable energy target missing by over 42%: Report
-
Premier League: Adama Traore brace powers Wolves to shock win over Manchester City; ponderous United sunk by Newcastle
-
Maharashtra Assembly polls: Discord among BJP, Shiv Sena cadres may deprive 'natural allies' of large victory margins
-
Western Maharashtra floods: Activists blame state government for the recent deluge in Kolhapur
-
Vetrimaaran on Asuran, his relationship with Dhanush, Vada Chennai 2, and upcoming film with Soori
-
Meet the Eternals: As Marvel lays its bets on next phase of superheroes, here's a look at the Avengers' successors
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Visakhapatnam: Skipper Faf du Plessis said on Sunday that South Africa's leadership will have to be patient with an emerging team after the Proteas were beaten by India by a margin of 203 runs in the opening Test.
File image of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. AP
Chasing a daunting 395, the Proteas were bowled out for 191 on the fifth and final day in Visakhapatnam to trail the three-match series 0-1. But South Africa did put up a fight in their first innings, posting 431 in response to India's mammoth 502 for seven declared.
Opening batsman Dean Elgar hit 160 to boost the spirit of a side looking to rebuild after the recent retirements of greats including Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn.
"(In) Test cricket generally, experience counts for a lot. Experience is gained by playing at the highest level for a period of time," du Plessis told reporters.
"In this new phase of a lot of guys coming in, you got to give it some time." He added: "Hash (Hashim Amla) finishing, AB de Villiers finishing in a year's time, we got two players with a lot of runs behind their names finishing.
"It is going to take some time to fill those shoes but we as leadership understand that it is important to be patient with the guys because they will come through again," the skipper said.
Elgar put together two crucial century partnerships with du Plessis, who made 55, and Quinton de Kock (111) to stand up to the Indian spinners who are formidable in home conditions. Du Plessis said he was confident his batsmen would adapt to the turning tracks in the upcoming matches.
"Look, I think we have got a lot of confidence in our dressing room and belief because of what happened in the first innings," said du Plessis.
"I do think the pitches will probably take a bit more spin in the next two Test matches. But Dean scored a great 160 in the first innings and Quinny as well, a great combination of attack and defence."
Du Plessis also praised South Africa's leading spinner Keshav Maharaj for his three wickets in India's first innings. "Keshav is a very, very good spinner," he said. "He probably wasn't at his best in the second innings but I have a lot of confidence that on wickets that offer a little bit more spin, he is just as good as any of the spinners in the Indian team," he added.
The action shifts to Pune for the second Test starting 10 October.
Updated Date:
Oct 07, 2019 09:18:51 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: Aiden Markram says players must share responsibility after losing stalwarts like Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn
India vs South Africa: Proteas pacer Vernon Philander says visitors still 'within a shot' of winning first Test
India vs South Africa: Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock slam fighting tons on Day 3 but hosts stay in control