First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in QAT | 3rd T20I Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
JER in QAT | 2nd T20I Oct 10, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
SCO vs SIN
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
HK vs IRE
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Faf du Plessis blames inexperience for Proteas' woes, says replacing likes of Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla will take time

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on Sunday acknowledged that the difference between his team and India in the ongoing Test series has been the "inexperience" of the Proteas as it's not possible to replace world class players like Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers overnight.

Press Trust of India, Oct 13, 2019 19:14:14 IST

Pune: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on Sunday acknowledged that the difference between his team and India in the ongoing Test series has been the "inexperience" of the Proteas as it's not possible to replace world-class players like Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers overnight.

South Africa were thrashed by 203 runs in the first Test and lost by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test at Pune, already losing the series.

India vs South Africa: Faf du Plessis blames inexperience for Proteas woes, says replacing likes of Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla will take time

Faf du Plessis added that the senior members of the current squad needed to show more responsibility. AP

"I think, it's purely a case of inexperience. I said before this Test series, your best Test teams are the teams with the most experience. When it comes to this Indian team, there's a lot of experience in that dressing room, there's a lot of Test matches behind their names," a dejected du Plessis said after losing the series and Freedom Trophy.

"We are at this stage where we have lost almost all of our experience. Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, all of them were seasoned campaigners. You don't replace those guys overnight.

"And now it's a new group of guys, who have played 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 15 Test matches. That will take time. If you take the best players out of any team, they would find the same challenges," du Plessis explained.

He put his hands up and said that as captain he needs to show the way along with Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar.

"For us, it is important as a senior player group to make sure that we put in performances ourselves. Myself, Deano, Quinny (De Kock), we can't expect other guys to make runs.

"We need to make sure we make the runs first and then the others guys to chip in with us. In a time like this, it is important that your big guys really, really take control and make sure that they put in the bulk of the work," said du Plessis, putting across his point clearly.

Du Plessis indicated that some decisions could be on the cards for the batting unit which has now failed in three out of the four innings.

"The batting failed in the first innings and from the starting point of view, we have not started well. Every single innings, we have been in a position where we have been 40 or 50 for three. It's a vital component as how you start in the sub-continent," he said.

"India could be a tough place to play if you lose form. And perhaps it is a good opportunity to get some fresh heads into the team. Just from my mental point of view, it can be a place for you like, where's my next one (hundred) going to come from."

Du Plessis lauded his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli's double hundred.

"Virat's knock was incredible. Surprised that he started slow, normally he is quite busy and gets off quite well. He was quite patient in the beginning, which was required in the wicket, he left well.

"And then, sheer mental toughness to bat for that long. It takes huge amount of brain power. You can see that, and you can only admire from a distance."

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2019 19:14:14 IST

Tags : AB De Villiers, Cricket, Faf Du Plessis, Hashim Amla, India, India Vs South Africa, India Vs South Africa 2019, South Africa, Sports, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all