  India vs South Africa: 'Dominating performance', Twitterati react to Men in Blue clinching first T20I by eight wickets

India vs South Africa: 'Dominating performance', Twitterati react to Men in Blue clinching first T20I by eight wickets

Here's how Twitterati reacted to India beating South Africa by eight wickets in the first T20I.

India's Suryakumar Yadav, second right in blue, and KL Rahul greet South African players after winning their first Twenty20 cricket match in Thiruvananthapuram, India, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Arshdeep Singh’s three-wicket haul followed by Suryakumar Yadav’s 50* and KL Rahul’s unbeaten knock of 51 helped India defeat South Africa by eight wickets in the first match of the three-match T20I series here at Greenfield International Stadium on Wednesday.

For India Suryakumar played a knock of unbeaten 50 while KL Rahul smashed 51 not out. For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje bagged one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 107, India got off to a bad start as they lost their opening batter Rohit Sharma on two ball duck in Kagiso Rabada’s over.

Skipper wicket invited right-handed batter Virat Kohli to the crease. However, the stylish batter could not do much and went back to the pavilion after scoring just three runs in the over of Anrich Nortje.

New batter Suryakumar Yadav hammered Nortje for back-to-back two sixes in the 7th over innings. After 10 over India’s score read 47/2. Suryakumar along with KL Rahul played a sensible knock while gathering boundaries at regular intervals.

India needed six runs in 24 balls, and Suryakumar brought up his half-century in 33 deliveries. With a help of a six on the fourth delivery of the 17th over KL Rahul also brought up his fifty and took his side home with an eight wickets victory over Proteas.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to India’s victory:



With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: September 28, 2022 23:35:39 IST

