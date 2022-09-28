India vs South Africa: 'Dominating performance', Twitterati react to Men in Blue clinching first T20I by eight wickets

Arshdeep Singh’s three-wicket haul followed by Suryakumar Yadav’s 50* and KL Rahul’s unbeaten knock of 51 helped India defeat South Africa by eight wickets in the first match of the three-match T20I series here at Greenfield International Stadium on Wednesday.

For India Suryakumar played a knock of unbeaten 50 while KL Rahul smashed 51 not out. For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje bagged one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 107, India got off to a bad start as they lost their opening batter Rohit Sharma on two ball duck in Kagiso Rabada’s over.

Skipper wicket invited right-handed batter Virat Kohli to the crease. However, the stylish batter could not do much and went back to the pavilion after scoring just three runs in the over of Anrich Nortje.

New batter Suryakumar Yadav hammered Nortje for back-to-back two sixes in the 7th over innings. After 10 over India’s score read 47/2. Suryakumar along with KL Rahul played a sensible knock while gathering boundaries at regular intervals.

India needed six runs in 24 balls, and Suryakumar brought up his half-century in 33 deliveries. With a help of a six on the fourth delivery of the 17th over KL Rahul also brought up his fifty and took his side home with an eight wickets victory over Proteas.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to India’s victory:

Dominating performance by India against one of the favourites to win the world t20.. India is almost ready for the big tournament. #BleedBlue. #IndvsRSA pic.twitter.com/hXrRrFWFKr — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 28, 2022

KL Rahul's 56-ball match-winning fifty is now the slowest ever in T20I history by a player from a Test nation!#IndvSA #IndvsSA #SAvInd #SAvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 28, 2022

Batting clicked vs Australia, so it was good to see the bowlers step up at the start of a new series. This was a complete team bowling effort. PS: Team should buy Rohit dinner for winning this imp toss. Batting first here wouldn't have been ideal 😅 #INDvSA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 28, 2022

A good partnership between SKY and KL Rahul sees India home 👏🏻 #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #INDvSA — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) September 28, 2022

The good fight 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/xB5Ge5Qq1G — K L Rahul (@klrahul) September 28, 2022

A win is a win but it was a seriously dull game of t20 cricket. Ball dominating over bat was the story of the game. It was a tough pitch to bat on and thankfully SKY gave some fireworks to the huge crowd that turned up today. #INDvsSA — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) September 28, 2022





With inputs from ANI