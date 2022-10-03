Despite registering their first-ever T20I series win against South Africa on home soil, India captain Rohit Sharma said that the Men in Blue need to get their ‘act together’ as he believes that death overs will continue to be an area where his side will be challenged with the bat as well as with the ball.

Notably, the second T20I between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday witnessed a run feast as a total of 458 runs were scored during the game.

India’s batters made 82/1 in the death overs with the bat, feasting on South Africa’s ordinary bowling, and in reply Proteas’ batters David Miller and Quinton de Kock smashed Team India’s bowlers all over the park especially in death overs as Arshdeep Singh conceded 26 runs in the 19th over, while Axar Patel gave away 20 runs in the final over.

“Yes, there is a concern to be honest, as we have not bowled well at the death in the last five or six games. We are doing the same to the opposition as well. To bowl and bat at the death is very tough. That is where the game is decided,” said Sharma in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“But that is the area where we will be challenged. We do it with the bat too. The expectations are high. It is not concerning, but we need to pick ourselves and get our act together,” he added.

One thing which really stood out for India was the collective effort with the bat as they continued with their high-attacking approach in the format. Opener K.L Rahul made an eye-pleasing 57 of 28 balls before Suryakumar Yadav brought to put on display his full repertoire of 360-degree shots for a sizzling 61 off just 22 balls. Skipper Sharma himself made 43 while Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 49 and Dinesh Karthik applied finishing touches with two sixes and a four in his 17 not out.

“It is something that all of came together for and said ‘this is what we wanted to do as a team’. It might not come across at times, but we want to stick to it. What I have seen in the last 8-10 months is individuals putting their hand up and getting the job done for the team.”

“In the recent past, the focus has been on each individual to come in and do the job, we’ve moved forward from there. Guys without too much experience did this as well. The team wants to play and bowl in a certain way and we want to give them that confidence,” added Sharma.

Sharma signed off by jokingly saying that he’s considering getting Suryakumar to skip matches till their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on October 23 at MCG.

“I am thinking of not playing Surya anymore and play him directly on the 23rd. This is how his game is and we just want to keep him happy.”