Mohammed Shami took 5-35 as India beat South Africa by 203 runs in the first Test on Sunday.

Chasing 395, South Africa were bowled out for 191 (63.5 overs) as Shami and Ravindra Jadeja (4-87) took nine wickets between them.

The duo had put on a six-wicket burst before lunch, which saw the Proteas collapse to 70-8. A record 90-run ninth-wicket partnership between Dane Piedt (56) and Senuran Muthusamy (49 not out) saved the touring side's blushes.

Ravichandran Ashwin finished with 1-44, taking his 350th wicket in 66 Tests and equalling Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan as the joint-quickest to reach this mark.

India had set an improbable target after declaring their second innings at 323-4 with Rohit Sharma scoring 127. He had earlier scored 176 runs in the first innings, becoming the only Indian test player to score twin hundreds in his maiden Test as opener.

The hosts had scored 502-7 in the first innings with Sharma putting on a record 317 runs for the first wicket with Mayank Agarwal (215).

Ashwin had 7-145 in the South Africa's first innings. Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock scored counter-attacking centuries to propel their reply to 431.

Here are all the key stats from Day 5 of the first Test:

- Ravichandran Ashwin is now the joint-fastest to take 350 Test wickets alongside Muttiah Muralitharan - in just 66 matches.

- Ravindra Jadeja became the third left-arm spinner with 150-plus Test wickets after Rangana Herath and Daniel Vettori.

- There were 37 sixes hit in the first Test between India and South Africa which is now a record. The previous record was 35 - in a Test between New Zealand and Pakistan at Sharjah in 2014.

- Dane Piedt became the fifth No.10 batsman to score a fifty against India in Tests. The last player before him to do so was Ajantha Mendis (at Colombo (PSS) in 2010).

- The stand of 91 runs between Dane Piedt and Senuran Muthusamy for the ninth wicket is now the highest for South Africa in India for the 7th or lower wicket in Tests.

- Mohammed Shami became the second Indian pacer with four bowled dismissals in a Test innings after Jasprit Bumrah who did it against West Indies at North Sound earlier this year.

- Mohammed Shami became the fifth Indian pacer to take a five-for in the fourth innings of a Test at home. The last Indian pacer to achieve the feat before him was Javagal Srinath (against South Africa at Ahmedabad in 1996).

- Mohammed Shami became the first pacer to take two five-fors against South Africa in the fourth innings of a Test.

With inputs from The Associated Press