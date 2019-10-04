India vs South Africa, Day 3 Stats wrap: Ravindra Jadeja breaks Rangana Hearth's record, R Ashwin has most five-fors against Proteas and more
Ravindra Jadeja breaks Rangana Hearth's record to become the fastest left-arm bowler to 200 Test wickets, R Ashwin claims fifth five-for against Proteas, the most by any bowler.
Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock struck centuries to help South Africa avoid the threat of a follow-on and reach 385-8 at stumps on Day 3 of the first test against India on Friday.
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took his 27th five-wicket haul in Tests to keep India in control of the series opener, however, with South Africa still trailing by 117 runs.
Ravindra Jadeja (L) dismissed Dean Elgar to claim his 200th Test wicket. AP
After the Proteas resumed in some trouble on 39-3, Elgar scored 160 off 287 balls for the opener’s 12th test hundred before De Kock attacked India’s spinner to make 111 off 163 deliveries.
They put on 164 runs for the sixth wicket, allowing South Africa to ease past the follow-on mark.
At stumps, Senuran Muthusamy (12 not out) and Keshav Maharaj (3 not out) were in the middle.
Responding to India’s first innings of 502-7 declared, South Africa, at one stage, were reeling on 34-3 dominated the third day of the test and lost only two wickets in the first two sessions.
# Ravindra Jadeja became the fastest left-arm bowler to take 200 Test wickets – in just 44 matches – going past Rangana Herath who achieved the feat in 47 matches. He is also the second fastest Indian to achieve the feat behind R Ashwin (37 matches).
# Quinton de Kock became the second South African wicket-keeper to score a ton in Asia in Tests after AB de Villiers who scored a ton against Pakistan at Dubai in 2013.
# Dean Elgar’s 160 runs in the first innings is the fifth highest individual score for South Africa in India in Tests. The highest is 253* by Hashim Amla – at Nagpur in 2010.
# Ravichandran Ashwin has now taken five five-fors against South Africa in Tests – the most by any bowler, going past Harbhajan Singh (4) and Javagal Srinath (4).
# This was the third time ever that South Africa managed to add two century stands in India in a Test innings – fifth and sixth wicket. The other two instances recorded in 2000 in Bangalore (Innings 2) and in Nagpur in 2010 (Innings 1).
# The last time when India conceded 350-plus runs in a home Test match in a single day was back in 2009 against Sri Lanka at Mumbai (BS) on the first day of the Test, conceding 366 runs. India conceded 346 runs today – the sixth highest that they conceded in a day's play at home.
With inputs from AP
Oct 04, 2019 20:25:33 IST
