India vs South Africa: Current crop of pacers have changed face of Indian cricket, says Kapil Dev
Legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday heaved praise on India's current pace battery, saying the fast bowlers have changed the face of Indian cricket in the last four to five years.
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP Vs JK Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs SIK Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs GUJ Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs ODS Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs KAR Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HP Vs HAR Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs BAR Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs BIH Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MIZ Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Mizoram by 10 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs PUN Punjab beat Baroda by 3 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs TRI Bengal beat Tripura by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs RAJ Rajasthan beat Services by 48 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 157 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs HK Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 37 runs
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 20 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 13 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NED Oman beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT vs JER - Oct 10th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT vs JER - Oct 11th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN vs AP - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs SIK - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT vs MEG - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Movement to Save Aarey forest: Effects of climate change need nuanced interventions, afforestation isn't enough
-
PMC Bank scam: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman faces protesters; promises legislation
-
Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Marathas happy with BJP's quota move in Marathwada, cite decreasing farm income
-
Kashmir's rich apple harvest comes as unexpectedly sweet news for Centre, arrivals pick up at Azadpur mandi
-
The Sky Is Pink movie review: Priyanka Chopra's restraint defines a moving, uncommonly calm take on grief
-
Debt-ridden Pakistan government hands free rein of Gwadar Port to China, country to army chief
-
Delhi That Was: Photos by Raghu Rai, Madan Mahatta, Habib Rahman hold a prism to the past
-
Pop culture has reduced OCD to quirks and punchlines, making a mockery of those who live with the condition
-
World Women's Boxing Championship 2019: Mary Kom secures record eighth medal; India assured of three medals after Manju Rani, Jamuna Boro also enter semis
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Mumbai: Legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday heaved praise on India's current pace battery, saying the fast bowlers have changed the face of Indian cricket in the last four to five years. Asked whether the current pace attack is the best, Kapil said, "Do I have to say that?"
File image of Kapil Dev. AFP
"We have not seen such a pace attack and never thought about it. So one does not have to say anything and yes without any doubt, in the last four to five years, the fast bowlers have changed the face of Indian cricket," he said.
India currently boast of a lethal pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Deepak Chahar, and Navdeep Saini.
In the absence of Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against South Africa due to a stress fracture in his back, Shami stood up and ran through the visiting team's batting line up in the first match in Visakhapatnam.
"No issues about that (not being in the top 10 bowlers). How effective he (Shami) has been for the team is more important. You have seen him. Great to see him doing well and that's the bottom line," Kapil said during a promotional event.
Kapil said it was heartening to see India producing such world-class fast bowlers. "Currently, it is about their life. I am proud of the quality of Indian fast bowlers. They have come in numbers," he said.
Kapil credited IPL for providing young pacers a platform to showcase their talent. "It takes time to develop a pace attack. It feels good to witness the amount of cricket that is being played now. Because of IPL, so many fast bowlers have got an opportunity," he said.
"When you play more cricket, more players will come up. It is important to give youngsters an opportunity to show their talent."
The former World Cup-winning skipper also praised India's bench strength. The former all-rounder said it was pleasing to see Rohit Sharma finally making his mark in Test cricket. "It is good to see him (Rohit) getting runs," he said.
Kapil also feels that it should be left to MS Dhoni to take a call on his future in consultation with the national selectors. "That is his (Dhoni's) call. How can we say anything about his future? He has to take a call or the selectors have to take a call. He is such a great cricketer," he concluded.
Updated Date:
Oct 10, 2019 16:42:35 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: Mohammed Shami doesn't need push, Kuldeep Yadav knows why he is dropped, says skipper Virat Kohli
Gautam Gambhir defends under-fire Rishabh Pant, says it's wrong to criticise young wicketkeeper-batsman so early
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli praises pacer's attitude to deliver on spin-friendly wickets