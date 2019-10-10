India vs South Africa: Cheteshwar Pujara reveals he was hardly bothered by Kagiso Rabada’s on-field chirps, was in his ‘own zone’ on Day 1
South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada did try to disturb Cheteshwar Pujara's concentration on the opening day of the second Test, but tactic hardly bothered the senior India batsman as he was "in his own zone".
Pune: South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada did try to disturb Cheteshwar Pujara's concentration on the opening day of the second Test, but tactic hardly bothered the senior India batsman as he was "in his own zone".
Rabada did say a few words to Pujara after dismissing him for 58, perhaps letting a bit of his frustration out as he was unlucky not to get him out on zero due to a dropped catch.
Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped on zero off Kagiso Rabada's bowling, before eventually getting dismissed for 58 by the same bowler. AP
Asked what exactly Rabada said, Pujara replied: "I can't remember what he said. But he (Rabada) is someone who always likes to say something to the batsmen.
"As a batsman, I always know that he (Rabada) will try to disturb my concentration, not just him but any bowler, who passes a comment, so I try and avoid (listening to) what they say," said India's dependable No 3.
"If you are in your zone, you hardly hear what they are trying to say as you are too much focussed on what you want to do as batsman. So when you are in your own zone, you miss out what they are saying," Pujara said avoiding any controversy.
Pujara made 58 off 112 deliveries. He hit nine fours and one six during his knock before being dismissed by Rabada.
Updated Date:
Oct 10, 2019 20:42:35 IST
India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal's second ton steers hosts to comfortable 273/3 on Day 1 in Pune
India vs South Africa: From missing right lengths to wrong usage of Kagiso Rabada, how Proteas gifted hosts control of Pune Test on Day 1
India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal knows a thing or two about ton conversion, says Cheteshwar Pujara