First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Pentangular T20I Series in Oman | Match 10 Oct 10, 2019
OMA vs NEP
Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
Pentangular T20I Series in Oman | Match 9 Oct 10, 2019
NED vs HK
Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 37 runs
JER in QAT Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Freedom Trophy Oct 19, 2019
IND vs SA
JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Cheteshwar Pujara reveals he was hardly bothered by Kagiso Rabada’s on-field chirps, was in his ‘own zone’ on Day 1

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada did try to disturb Cheteshwar Pujara's concentration on the opening day of the second Test, but tactic hardly bothered the senior India batsman as he was "in his own zone".

Press Trust of India, Oct 10, 2019 20:42:35 IST

Pune: South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada did try to disturb Cheteshwar Pujara's concentration on the opening day of the second Test, but tactic hardly bothered the senior India batsman as he was "in his own zone".

Rabada did say a few words to Pujara after dismissing him for 58, perhaps letting a bit of his frustration out as he was unlucky not to get him out on zero due to a dropped catch.

India vs South Africa: Cheteshwar Pujara reveals he was hardly bothered by Kagiso Rabada’s on-field chirps, was in his ‘own zone’ on Day 1

Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped on zero off Kagiso Rabada's bowling, before eventually getting dismissed for 58 by the same bowler. AP

Asked what exactly Rabada said, Pujara replied: "I can't remember what he said. But he (Rabada) is someone who always likes to say something to the batsmen.

"As a batsman, I always know that he (Rabada) will try to disturb my concentration, not just him but any bowler, who passes a comment, so I try and avoid (listening to) what they say," said India's dependable No 3.

"If you are in your zone, you hardly hear what they are trying to say as you are too much focussed on what you want to do as batsman. So when you are in your own zone, you miss out what they are saying," Pujara said avoiding any controversy.

Pujara made 58 off 112 deliveries. He hit nine fours and one six during his knock before being dismissed by Rabada.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2019 20:42:35 IST

Tags : Cheteshwar Pujara, Cricket, India, India Vs South Africa, India Vs South Africa 2019, Kagiso Rabada, South Africa, Sports, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all