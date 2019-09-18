First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in IND | 2nd T20I Sep 18, 2019
IND vs SA
India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
IRE T20I Tri-Series | Match 4 Sep 18, 2019
IRE vs NED
Netherlands beat Ireland by 6 wickets
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 20, 2019
AFG vs ZIM
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 21, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli says new players will be tried to see who stands up under pressure

Kolhi, who smashed an unbeaten 72 to guide India to a seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second T20 International on Wednesday, credited his bowlers for restricting the visitors to a modest 149 for five.

Press Trust of India, Sep 18, 2019 23:27:25 IST

Mohali: Skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said India will try out new players and test their temperament in the ongoing series against South Africa.

Kolhi, who smashed an unbeaten 72 to guide India to a seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second T20 International on Wednesday, credited his bowlers for restricting the visitors to a modest 149 for five.

India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli says new players will be tried to see who stands up under pressure

Navdeep Saini (L) celebrates a wicket with Virat Kohli (C) and Shikhar Dhawan during the second T20I against South Africa. AP

"Bowlers showed a lot of character. The pitch was very good and they (South Africa) got off to a good start so it was an outstanding effort from the bowler to pull the game back from us," he said at the post-match press conference.

"That's exactly what we're looking at, try out new people and see who stands up under pressure," he added.

Asked about the mantra behind his consistency, Kohli said: "It's the badge in front of my shirt. It's a pride to play for my country so whatever it takes to get over the line, I will do. Get the team across the line anyhow. If you want to make your team win, you'll find a way."

South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock said Indian bowlers' fine display in the death overs didn't help their cause.

"I think we got off to a good start. Towards the end they bowled pretty well, they understood the conditions a lot quicker than we did," he said.

Asked about the performances of the three debutants – Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje and Temba Bavuma – of his side, De Kock said: "There was a lot of pressure coming in for some of the new guys and I thought they played really well. Obviously we didn't get a winning start but I thought they held their nerve very well.

"Unfortunately when there was pace on the ball it looked like it was easier to bat on, so it was about taking the pace off. But then they batted really well.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2019 23:27:25 IST

Tags : Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, Cricket, India, India Vs South Africa 2019, Quinton De Kock, South Africa, Temba Bavuma, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all