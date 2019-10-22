India vs South Africa: Brexit will boost South African cricket in rebuilding, says Faf du Plessis
Any tougher immigration controls after the British withdrawal from the European Union will mean fewer South African players in the County Championship, according to Faf du Plessis.
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE Vs JER Live Now
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM Vs SCO Live Now
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED Vs SIN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs TN Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Delhi by 6 wickets (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs PUD Karnataka beat Puducherry by 8 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs NIG Canada beat Nigeria by 50 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs KEN Kenya beat Bermuda by 45 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs OMA Ireland beat Oman by 35 runs
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE vs JER - Oct 22nd, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED vs SIN - Oct 22nd, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER vs NAM - Oct 23rd, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR vs CHH - Oct 23rd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs TN - Oct 23rd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Oct 25th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Infosys in accounting probe: Case may be overblown, but this is an opportunity to fix corporate governance, whistleblower norms
-
Infosys whistleblower complaint: Aside from unethical practices, CEO Salil Parekh also alleged of regionalist, sexist slurs
-
News18-IPSOS Exit Poll Results for Haryana Assembly: BJP to win 75 seats, Congress 10; wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Phogat face tough competition
-
ISL 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC Preview: Antonio Iriondo's men aim to break playoffs barrier
-
Canada election Results 2019: Justin Trudeau loses Parliament majority, gains second term in power; says voters rejected 'negativity'
-
Kerala church leaders say furore over job notification for Scheduled Caste converts unwarranted as Centre, other states also have such quota
-
Livelihoods of Pakistan fishing communities along the Indus dry up with the river
-
Bhumi Pednekar on Saand Ki Aankh releasing on Diwali: It's large-hearted, emotional, and a complete family entertainer
-
Tahir Raj Bhasin's method involves drawing inspiration from real life, and blending it with a little bit of himself
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Ranchi: Britain's Brexit will be a boon to ailing South Africa as they rebuild, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said Tuesday after his side's series drubbing by India.
File image of Faf du Plessis. AP
Any tougher immigration controls after the British withdrawal from the European Union will mean fewer South African players in the County Championship, according to du Plessis.
More than 60 players from countries around the world have since 2003 taken advantage of EU residency rules so that they could join county teams without being considered "overseas players".
But the rules of the so-called Kolpak accord meant they could not play for their home countries.
Under current plans, if Britain pulls out of the EU, the Kolpak system for cricketers would end by 2021.
Du Plessis, who has himself played in England under the system, highlighted the case of off-spinner Simon Harmer who has starred for Essex over the past two years but has not appeared for South Africa since 2015.
"It's sad for South African cricket not to have the option of their best players," du Plessis told reporters after his side's innings and 202 runs defeat by India in the third Test.
"Simon Harmer has had an unbelievable season. And it would be great for South Africa to be in a position where they could go (for tours).
"He's done well overseas. Let's bring him on tour with us. So maybe, post-Brexit, guys will still go and play there (in England), but you can still pick them for your country."
The absence of county players and retirement of top stars such as Hashim Amla and fast bowler Dale Steyn have left du Plessis with an inexperienced side, highlighted by the defeats in India.
The skipper said that South Africa's domestic cricket also misses the likes of Hamla when they choose to play in England.
"You lose all of that experience, which would have helped the young guys so much," he said. "Playing with Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn, AB de Villiers is the greatest learning curve that you can get."
'Relentless' attack
Du Plessis insisted though that South Africa will build a strong new team with the batting of Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock showing promise.
"It's a rebuilding phase, so the way forward when you go through real, tough times like this, is you start identifying characters," said du Plessis.
Du Plessis praised the India's fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami, who took 10 wickets between them in the match.
India captain Virat Kohli also highlighted their lead role.
The duo battered the opposition with their lively pace and barrage of bouncers to pack the tourists twice on 162 and 133 in response to India's 497-9 declared.
Kohli said the pair are forming one of India's most formidable pace attacks ever and the team's performance in the series was one of their very best.
"These guys are relentless, they are running in to take wickets and bowl in areas that make the batsmen uncomfortable, he said.
"If the fast bowlers believe they can make something happen, even if there is nothing in the match, they really can make it happen. So it's all about the positive mindset.
"We have good series in the past as well but I would say this is at par with the most balanced performances we have had."
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 22, 2019 15:29:21 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: Wriddhiman Saha sustains injury on left thumb, Rishabh Pant keeps wickets in final hour
India vs South Africa: We should have prepared more mentally, says Zubayr Hamza
India vs South Africa: India two wickets away from inflicting a first clean sweep on the Proteas