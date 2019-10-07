India vs South Africa: Battered Proteas need the Pep Guardiola touch, says coach Enoch Nkwe
Cricket coach Enoch Nkwe wants to channel the philosophy of title-laden football manager Pep Guardiola to turn the suffering South African side into a winning force.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs CHA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs GUJ Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs ODS Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP Vs BEN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs UP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs MAN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND Vs KAR Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT Vs AP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 JK Vs BIH Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs GOA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN Vs TRI Tamil Nadu beat Tripura by 187 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs JK Services beat Jammu and Kashmir by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs RAJ Rajasthan tied with Railways
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs HAR Punjab beat Haryana by 3 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 157 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat India Women by 105 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs NEP Nepal beat Netherlands by 4 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NEP Vs HK Nepal beat Hong Kong by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 64 runs
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by 203 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 7th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 9th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 10th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Oct 9th, 2019, 05:40 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 9th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 VID vs HAR - Oct 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL vs UP - Oct 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MEG vs MIZ - Oct 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
With consumer confidence at six-year low, government has few excuses left not to go in for a personal tax cut
-
Donald Trump's allies pressured Ukraine gas company Naftogaz to 'steer lucrative contracts', reports AP
-
Kashmir, two months after Article 370 abrogation: Sensitivity towards Kashmiris, delivering on development promise key agenda for Centre
-
Sensex opens on a volatile note on weak domestic, global cues; Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank rally 4% in early trade
-
Varun Dhawan on Coolie No. 1, Street Dancer and how his father's punctuality helps him as an actor
-
Maharashtra Assembly polls: Discord among BJP, Shiv Sena cadres may deprive 'natural allies' of large victory margins
-
Western Maharashtra floods: Activists blame state government for the recent deluge in Kolhapur
-
China Open 2019: With back-to-back titles in Asia, Naomi Osaka has shown the world she’s still got what it takes
-
Meet the Eternals: As Marvel lays its bets on next phase of superheroes, here's a look at the Avengers' successors
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Visakhapatnam: Cricket coach Enoch Nkwe wants to channel the philosophy of title-laden football manager Pep Guardiola to turn the suffering South African side into a winning force.
File image of South Africa's coach Enoch Nkwe. AFP
Following India's 203-run mauling of his team in the first Test on Sunday, captain Faf du Plessis and Nkwe pleaded for patience as the squad rebuilds after Dale Steyn's and Hashim Amla's retirement.
Nkwe, 36, said he wants to see South Africa follow Guardiola's innovative style and produce a brave team — but he warned it would take time.
"What I want is this team to have the courage, in certain situations, to really back themselves," he said. "I suppose that every coach that comes in has a different philosophy," he added.
Nkwe has only an interim contract with South Africa so far and was appointed for the Indian tour. He caught the attention of the South African public and national federation after making a spectacular start as a coach, winning the four-day and T20 titles with the Highveld Lions in one year.
Nkwe said South Africa must "be able to control sessions for a longer period of time with both bat or ball. "But also be a lot smarter and be very innovative in certain situations."
He said he was looking forward to how his team recovers from the past setbacks and responds to each match.
The team put up a spirited fight before Mohammed Shami's 5-35 on the final day dealt a devastating blow to the tourists in Visakhapatnam. Opening batsman Dean Elgar stood out with his 160 in South Africa's first innings score of 431.
Nkwe said Guardiola has a knack of improving systems, and admires his total passion for football — something that resonated with his love for cricket. "I feel I have so much to offer to the game, especially back in our country," he said.
India challenge
Nkwe's dream was to make a difference in people's lives, he said and feels now he can.
"I will keep driving forward to ensure that the team keeps growing, keeps believing in themselves that they can achieve greater heights," he said.
Nkwe, who played only 42 first-class games in the South African provinces before injury cut short his career, said the challenge of touring India will define the team's character in the coming years.
"My biggest focus is to help this team create a strong foundation. We have a lot of work behind the scenes so that this team grows in the next four years," he said.
"Ultimately it's about the big picture and we need to be patient with players that might take a bit of time to produce the type of performances we are looking forward to. And this is a great place to see that. What sort of character of the team we have and what sort of areas we need to really look at and look to rectify as quickly as possible," he added.
With the second Test starting in Pune on Thursday, Nkwe has some quick thinking to do to start lifting his team.
Updated Date:
Oct 07, 2019 14:18:17 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: Faf du Plessis says Proteas' leadership will need to be patient with young crop after thumping loss in 1st Test
India vs South Africa: 'Second innings Shami was magnificent,' Twitter praises pacer for match-winning spell on Day 5
India vs South Africa: Indian origin Proteas all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy says team preparing for fightback on day two of first Test