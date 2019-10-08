India vs South Africa: 'Any conditions that come your way, you have to accept as home conditions,' says hosts' coach Bharat Arun
While he is happy that his pacers have performed even on the flattest of tracks, Arun finds it difficult to digest when people criticise sub-continental tracks that offer turn
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KER Vs CHH Kerala beat Chhattisgarh by 65 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs HP Himachal Pradesh beat Punjab by 25 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs GOA Mumbai beat Goa by 130 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Saurashtra by 130 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 157 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat India Women by 105 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 35 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 HK Vs IRE Ireland beat Hong Kong by 66 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs NEP Nepal beat Netherlands by 4 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by 203 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs NEP - Oct 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Oct 9th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 9th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT vs JER - Oct 9th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 10th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Oct 9th, 2019, 05:40 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 9th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY vs TN - Oct 9th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
'Lynching is foreign concept used to defame India': In Dussehra speech, Mohan Bhagwat says violence not RSS' sanskar
-
Air Force Day 2019: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria recalls success of Balakot airstrike, awards citations to squadron which led counter-terror op
-
Diego Forlan interview: Uruguay legend opens up on finding no takers in ISL, making the switch to coaching and more
-
PMC crisis shows depositors are sitting ducks if their bank goes bust; why shouldn’t savers get cover for full amount?
-
Hong Kong protests: Carrie Lam says Chinese military could step in if situation gets worse, reiterates plea for peaceful negotiations
-
Hrithik Roshan is back: With bonafide hits in Super 30 and War, the actor has found fresh wings
-
Western Maharashtra floods: Activists blame state government for the recent deluge in Kolhapur
-
Rural Nepal's women, burdened by menstrual taboos, find solace in the forest
-
BJP's Gujarati leadership in Maharashtra faces axe ahead of polls; growing popularity of Modi-Shah allows BJP to junk local leaders
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Pune: The current Indian bowling attack has been lethal for a considerable length of time and coach Bharat Arun is happy that his wards have nullified the pitch factor with their amazing skill set and consistency.
File image of India bowling coach Bharat Arun. AP
Mohammed Shami's superb second innings effort in the first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on a low and slow track which was supposed to aid spinners has been the talk of the town as much as Ravichandran Ashwin's seven-wicket haul when conditions were more conducive for batting.
"We don't ask for the kind of wickets that we get. For us to be the No 1 team in the world, any conditions that come your way, you have to accept it as home conditions," Arun, who has done a phenomenal job with the bowling unit, told reporters on Tuesday.
The mantra is on developing the skills rather than become a slave of the conditions, said Arun.
"When we go abroad, we hardly look at the wicket. We say that we are going to look at it as home conditions as the wicket (track) is same for both teams. We are going to work on our bowling rather than looking at the wicket," the former India seamer said.
While he is happy that his pacers have performed even on the flattest of tracks, Arun finds it difficult to digest when people criticise sub-continental tracks that offer turn.
"When we get seaming tracks abroad, we get to hear that 'Oh Indians should learn to play on seaming track'. Seaming tracks are considered to be good tracks, but whereas if there is a track that assists spin, you say 'oh, how can you spin the ball on day 1'.
"When the ball seams, you accept it but when the ball turns you don't accept it," the paradox baffles Arun.
However, as the top side in world cricket, Arun said conditions are secondary in their endeavour to remain the best in the business.
"Ideally, a normal wear and tear wicket for Test match is fine but if you want to be No. 1 team in the world, you can't be looking at wickets. You got to look at the bowling, adapt your bowling instantaneously for success."
He then provided Shami's example of how pure skills and technical knowledge can seal it in challenging conditions.
"In the last game, even though the wicket was abrasive, the ball did not reverse that much, what normally happens on Indian wickets. You then adjust your line and length when the ball is not reversing," he said.
"The particular wicket that we played the last game tended to keep a bit low and we realised it has to be more stump line and not outside the off-stump. Shami got four out of his five wickets bowled, so the line changed. Now, the quicker a bowler becomes aware of what is happening, chances of success increase," said Arun.
The freedom given by skipper Virat Kohli to the pacers on how much they want to bowl has also been a key to success, opined Arun.
"Different bowlers are dealt with differently. Bumrah and Shami come in short bursts but Ishant bowls a longer spell — about 7 overs. Shami has, in fact, said in one of his interviews that the captain lets them do what they want. He (Kohli) gives freedom to choose whether they want to bowl a short spell or a long spell. Bowlers are aware how they could be a lot more effective and they convey this to the captain," said Arun.
Updated Date:
Oct 08, 2019 17:21:09 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma says 'my job is to play in certain manner' after twin tons in first Test
India vs South Africa: 'Second innings Shami was magnificent,' Twitter praises pacer for match-winning spell on Day 5
India vs South Africa, 1st Test report: Mohammed Shami's five-for, Ravindra Jadeja's trickery propel hosts to 1-0 lead