Live Updates

India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 3 at Ranchi: Bavuma, Hamza stabilise Proteas' innings

Date: Monday, 21 October, 2019 10:24 IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Play In Progress

India
497/9 OV : (116.3) RR.(4.27)
South Africa
74/3 OV : (16.5) RR.(4.48)

This over 16.5

  • 0
  • 4
  • 0
  • 0
  • 2

batsman

Zubayr Hamza

  • 44 (52)
  • 4s X 8
  • 6s X 0

Temba Bavuma

  • 17 (32)
  • 4s X 3
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Mohammed Shami

  • 19 (6)
  • M X 2
  • W X 1

Umesh Yadav

  • 35 (5.5)
  • M X 0
  • W X 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket

58 ( 11.0 ) R/R: 5.27

Zubayr Hamza 37(34)

Temba Bavuma 17(32)

16/3 (5.5 over)

Faf du Plessis 1 (9) SR: S.R (11.11)

b Umesh Yadav

Highlights

10:24 (IST)

Outside off from Umesh and Hamza giudes to the point region for a four. 

10:23 (IST)

After 16 overs,South Africa 68/3 ( Zubayr Hamza 38 , Temba Bavuma 17)

Two fours and single from the over. Both Bavuma and Hamza are not afraid to play their shots. Ashwin is not getting much turn and it's easier for the batsmen to play the drives. 

10:21 (IST)

Bavuma with the reverse sweep. Beats the second slip fielder and runs away to the boundary. 

10:20 (IST)

Ashwin pitches it up and Hamza drives it over covers for a four.

10:19 (IST)

After 15 overs,South Africa 59/3 ( Zubayr Hamza 33 , Temba Bavuma 13)

Shami continues. After two dots, Bavuma gets a thick inside edge to a delivery straight to the wicket. No fielder in the square of wicket so the batsmen run two. Shami then bowls the next two deliveries outside off-stump for no runs. 

10:14 (IST)

After 14 overs,South Africa 57/3 ( Zubayr Hamza 33 , Temba Bavuma 11)

Spin from India now, Ashwin is into the attack. Hamza calls for a risky single and fortunately for South Africa, the throw from mid-off is off the target. Bowls two good deliveries, which beats Bavuma. Concedes a single in the fifth ball. 

10:11 (IST)

Four byes. Ashwin's ball beats Bavuma and the keeper. 

10:10 (IST)

After 13 overs,South Africa 51/3 ( Zubayr Hamza 32 , Temba Bavuma 10)

Two fours from Hamza in this over. He's showing the right application against Indian pacers. Not afraid to take chances and that's what getting him the runs. Need to stick around and make a statement here. One single in the final ball.

10:08 (IST)

One more. Guides the ball with soft hands to the third-man and gets a four. 

10:07 (IST)

SHOT! The straight drive from Hamza fetches four runs. 

10:05 (IST)

After 12 overs,South Africa 42/3 ( Zubayr Hamza 23 , Temba Bavuma 10)

Umesh gets a nick against Hamza but the ball falls just short of Kohli at first slip. Again, a brilliant delivery. Umesh is getting the away movement and he's using it very effectively. Just single from the over. 

10:02 (IST)

After 11 overs,South Africa 41/3 ( Zubayr Hamza 22 , Temba Bavuma 10)

Shami continues. Again, sticking to the fourth stump line, asking the batsman all the questions. Hamza does well to punch the fourth ball of the over towards the extra-cover region. He gets three runs for that. 

09:58 (IST)

Umesh Yadav bowling average and SR in Tests:

Home : 26.28 | 49.4
Away : 42.19 | 60.8

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
09:58 (IST)
09:58 (IST)

After 10 overs,South Africa 37/3 ( Zubayr Hamza 19 , Temba Bavuma 9)

Runs for South Africa in the over. Hamza gets 12 runs in the boundary but Umesh will not be discouraged. He testing the batsmen and also getting those outside edges. South Africa though will take these runs.

09:55 (IST)

One more. This time, a much better-looking shot from Hamza. Pitched up and Hamza drives to mid-off for a four. 

09:55 (IST)

Two fours in the third-man region. Hamza cuts the first one and then gets an outside edge which also goes for a four. 

09:53 (IST)

After 9 overs,South Africa 25/3 ( Zubayr Hamza 7 , Temba Bavuma 9)

Good over from Shami. Bowls a brilliant ball to beat Bavuma. Fourth stump line and he generates bounce as well. Very lucky not to nick this one. To his credit, Bavuma is coming forward and is not afraid to play the bowler. Just four runs from the over.

09:51 (IST)

Thickish outside edge against Shami and it's a boundary for Bavuma. 

09:49 (IST)

Well, well, well... What a start for Umesh and India! Yet another jaffa to dismiss a top Protea batsman in this innings. That ball was a dream delivery for any fast bowler - pitching slightly outside off and then coming in to hit the top of off-stump. Too good for Faf, can't really blame him for getting out.

With Elgar, QDK and du Plessis already back in the hut, the backbone of this South African batting line-up has been broken. It will be mighty tough for them to rebuild from this situation.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Ranchi
09:49 (IST)
09:47 (IST)

After 8 overs,South Africa 21/3 ( Zubayr Hamza 7 , Temba Bavuma 5)

Umesh continues. After the four in the second ball, Umesh stuck to bowling to the stumps. One kept very low and Bavuma couldn't get his bat down on time. But the ball misses the stumps so for now, Bavuma survives. He takes a single with a push towards the off-side. Five runs from the over.

09:43 (IST)

Outside edge and the ball runs away to the third man boundary. First runs for Bavuma.

09:42 (IST)

After 7 overs,South Africa 16/3 ( Zubayr Hamza 7 , Temba Bavuma 0)

Mohammed Shami will bowl the second over of the day. Starts off with a back of a length outside off but then bowls three balls on the stumps. Hamza does well to block the deliveries. The fifth is a bouncer and the final ball is on the fifth stump line. It's a maiden. 

09:39 (IST)

After 6 overs,South Africa 16/3 ( Zubayr Hamza 7 , Temba Bavuma 0)

Just when it was looking Umesh Yadav didn't start the first over the way he wanted to, the pacer comes up with a ripper. Just the enough away movement to dismiss an important player of South Africa. The first four balls are down the stumps and bit on the leg-side. Hamza gets a four and a three with his flicks before the Du Plessis dismissal.  

09:36 (IST)

Yet another grey morning in Ranchi. Thankfully we have started on time. No immediate threat of any rain but much like the previous couple of days, the forecast is not very encouraging after 2 o'clock. ​

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Ranchi
09:36 (IST)
09:36 (IST)

WHAT A BALL! WHAT. A. BALL. 

On the stumps, bit of away movement and Du Plessis is beaten. The off-stump is disturbed. Just too good from Umesh. Du Plessis b U Yadav 1(9)

09:33 (IST)

Down the leg from Umesh and Hamza flicks to the fine-leg for a four. Frst boundary of the day.

09:30 (IST)

Faf du Plessis and Zubayr Hamza are walking in. For India, Umesh Yadav will start the proceedings. Here we go then.

09:24 (IST)

So we are minutes away from the start of day's play. Indian bowlers will aim to cause more mayhem. South Africa batsmen will look to salvage the innings and the Test with some big knocks. Also, it will be interesting to see how the pitch will behave. Mind you, India are playing with three spinners and this track was supposed to be a rank-turner.

09:04 (IST)

Point to be noted.

08:54 (IST)

Rohit Sharma struck his maiden double century in Test cricket to put India on course for a big total against South Africa on day two of the third Test match on Sunday. The in-form opener reached the milestone with a six off paceman Lungi Ngidi in the third over after lunch to a standing ovation from the raucous home crowd in Ranchi.Twitter exploded after having witnessed a blistering double ton from the Hitman's blade. Here's a look at how Twitterati reacted to his heroics.

08:45 (IST)

 Rohit Sharma says scoring double ton in ongoing Ranchi Test was his 'most challenging' knock

"So it was about making most of the opportunities I got. I knew I had to make full use of it, otherwise media would have written against me. Now I know everyone will write good things about me."

Click here to read what else he said after his superb double ton.

08:31 (IST)

George Linde rues 'unfortunate' opportunity to dismiss double-centurion Rohit Sharma on opening day of Ranchi Test

"Those catches they stick or they don't. Unfortunately, it wasn't our way, it was Rohit's. He played well, so well done to him."

More quotes from Linde here.

08:20 (IST)

In Rohit Sharma's first crack with a name and number on his India whites, also the beginning of his second lease of life as a Test cricketer – as opener – he came close, falling for 176, with a double (or better) there for the taking. If he felt any disappointment, it was short-lived, for he had twin tons in the Test just two days later.

Read more on Rohit by Yash Jha here.  

08:11 (IST)

Rohit Sharma struck his maiden double Test century on Sunday to put India on top of the third match against South Africa after the hosts declared on 497 for nine.

Read Day 2 report of third Test here.

08:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to coverage of Day 3 of Ranchi Test. Proteas will resume innings at overnight score of 9/2. They trail by 488 runs. 

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3, Latest Updates: Two fours and single from the over. Both Bavuma and Hamza are not afraid to play their shots. Ashwin is not getting much turn and it's easier for the batsmen to play the drives.

Day 2 report: Rohit Sharma once again provided unbridled joy with his maiden Test double hundred before India's pacers dented an already scarred South Africa top-order to gain complete control in the third and final match here on Sunday.

Revelling in his new avatar, the stylish Mumbaikar smashed his way to 212 off 258 balls in the company of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (115), as India declared their first innings at 497 for nine.

Before bad light stopped play on the second day, South Africa were reduced to nine for two in five overs. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav removed Dean Elgar (0) and Quinton de Kock (4) respectively in their single over bursts, creating all sorts of discomfort.

The second day again belonged to Rohit, who scored his first double century in the longest format, having scored 176 and 127 in his 'debut' as Test opener in Visakhapatnam.

His innings had 28 boundaries and six sixes but, more importantly, it was the languid grace that stood out. The extra second to play those square cuts and the pull shots were exactly what a sparse Sunday crowd needed to rejuvenate themselves.

Batting on 199, the effortlessness with which he dispatched an express delivery from Lungi Ngidi into the mid-wicket stands with a front-foot pull, was worth a million dollars. His double hundred completed, Rohit, as if to taunt the pacer, repeated the shot and the result was same.

Rahane, who has been back in form since the tour of the West Indies, also looked solid during his 11th Test hundred and the first in India in three years -- the last coming against New Zealand (October, 2016) in Indore.

The duo added 267 runs for the fourth wicket to set a solid platform before Ravindra Jadeja (51 off 119 balls) and Umesh Yadav (31 off 10 balls with five sixes) provided the final impetus.

Rohit, who has already broken the world record for most number of sixes in a series, has so far amassed 529 runs to become only the fifth Indian opener to score 500-plus runs in a bilateral face-off.

Gavaskar had achieved it five times in his Test career and Sehwag was the last Indian to achieve the feat, having scored 544 runs against Pakistan in a three-Test series at home in 2004-05.

Rohit also joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle to notch 200-plus scores in both ODI and Test formats.

The lack of penetration in the Proteas attack, save Kagiso Rabada (3/85 in 23 overs), has been the real problem for the visitors.

In the three Tests so far, India have had three double centurions -- Mayank Agarwal, skipper Virat Kohli and now Rohit -- which tells the tale.

While debutant left-arm spinner George Linde (4/133 in 31 overs) was the most successful bowler, Yadav took him to the cleaners, scoring all his sixes off his bowling.

When South Africa batted under fading light, the Indian pacers were too hot to handle.

Shami looked ominous, extracting extra bounce as he struck off the second ball. Elgar tried to remove his bat but the ball kissed the gloves en route to Wriddhiman Saha's waiting hands.

De Kock was done in by a brilliant bouncer, failing miserably in his attempt to evade as Saha timed his jump to perfection.

Faf du Plessis and Zubayr Hamza survived the remaining three overs as debutant Shahbaz Nadeem bowled two tidy maidens under floodlights.

With light deteriorating quickly in this part of the world, the Indian bowling attack would like to take advantage of the pitch on which cracks are beginning to open up, and the uneven bounce could only make life more difficult for the beleaguered South African batting line-up.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (capt)Mayank AgarwalRohit SharmaCheteshwar PujaraAjinkya RahaneHanuma VihariRishabh PantWriddhiman SahaRavichandran AshwinRavindra JadejaKuldeep YadavMohammed ShamiUmesh YadavIshant SharmaShubman Gill

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba BavumaTheunis de BruynQuinton de KockDean ElgarZubayr HamzaKeshav MaharajAiden MarkramSenuran MuthusamyLungi NgidiAnrich NortjeVernon PhilanderDane PiedtKagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019

