Live Updates
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 2 at Ranchi: Rahane, Rohit begin to attack as hosts close in on 300
Date: Sunday, 20 October, 2019 10:43 IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Play In Progress
This over 74.4
- 4
- 1
- 0
batsman
- 167 (212)
- 4s X 23
- 6s X 4
- 110 (187)
- 4s X 16
- 6s X 1
bowler
- 68 (18)
- M X 6
- W X 2
- 58 (14)
- M X 4
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
258 ( 59.0 ) R/R: 4.37
Ajinkya Rahane 106(186)
Rohit Sharma 150(168)
|
39/3 (15.3 over)
Virat Kohli 12 (22) SR: S.R (54.55)
lbw b Anrich Nortje
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
After 73 overs,India 289/3 ( Rohit Sharma 160 , Ajinkya Rahane 105)
Piedt continues with his spin. Still sticking to bowling around the stumps. After Rahane hits him for a four, the batsman once again comes down the track but fails to connect a push. Fortunately for Rahane, Klaasen misses the stumping chance. A big, big chance goes for a toss.
Rahane charges down the ground against Piedt and hits the ball over the bowler's head for a four.
Indian openers with two 150-plus scores in a Test series:
Vinoo Mankand v NZ, 1955/56 (Home)
Sunil Gavaskar v WI, 1978/79 (Home)
Sunil Gavaskar v Aus, 1985/86 (Away)
Virender Sehwag v Pak, 2004/05 (Home)
Murali Vijay v Aus, 2012/13 (Home)
Rohit Sharma v SA, 2019/20 (Home)*
After 72 overs,India 284/3 ( Rohit Sharma 159 , Ajinkya Rahane 101)
No significant turn yet on this pitch. Linde is trying hard to stop the flow of runs. Still, Rohit and Rahane manage to squeeze a double and single in the over. Time for drinks on the field.
After 71 overs,India 281/3 ( Rohit Sharma 156 , Ajinkya Rahane 101)
Spin on both the ends now. It's Piedt's turn to try and break the partnership. He's bowling around the wickets to the Indian batsmen. Rohit reads his plans and comes up with a reverse sweep for a four. Three more singles in the over.
Spin on both the ends now. It's Piedt's turn to try and break the partnership. He's bowling around the wickets to the Indian batsmen. Rohit reads his plans and comes up with a reverse sweep for a four. Three more singles in the over.
Is anyone thinking about the number 300 here?
Love the way Rohit Sharma is changing gears while batting. A birthday special for @virendersehwag!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 20, 2019
Rohit and Rahane are just enjoying the extra pace of Ngidi and Nortje. Boundaries are flowing here. Poor planning this by the South African think-tank. They are just bowling to the strength of these Indian batsmen.
Meanwhile, it has been a special knock by Rahane. Following his success in the Caribbean, he was having an average series prior to this innings.Here when he came to bat, his team was tottering at 39/3, the ball was moving around and the Protea pacers were breathing fire. Under those circumstances, Rahane took control of the situation. Feel it was the first hour in the post-Lunch session yesterday, in which he got back his flow with some well-timed boundaries. From there he has never looked back in this innings.
After 70 overs,India 274/3 ( Rohit Sharma 150 , Ajinkya Rahane 100)
South Africa introduce spin. Linde is into the attack. Bowling a bit slow and trying to extract turn. Just one run from the over.
After 69 overs,India 273/3 ( Rohit Sharma 149 , Ajinkya Rahane 100)
Things are getting tougher for South Africa. They needed to break the Rohit-Rahane partnership early in the morning but it's happening at all. Rohit is only getting better with each over. Boundaries to the left, centre and right of the stadium. Six runs from Nortje's over.
And Rohit is dealing in boundaries. Slashes hard against Nortje and pierces the gap between point and gully.
That's it! That's the century for Rahane. Pushes the ball towards the off-side for a single. 11th Test ton for India vice-captain.
After 68 overs,India 267/3 ( Rohit Sharma 144 , Ajinkya Rahane 99)
Costly over from Ngidi. Rohit smashes him for three boundaries. Ngidi is punished for not sticking to a line. He's bowling either too wide or down the leg-side. Very uninspiring from the pacer. Meanwhile, Rahane moves to 99.
Genius from Rohit. Stands tall to a fifth stump delivery and dispatches it to the region between point and covers.
Bad ball on the leg-side by Ngidi and Rohit gets the boundary with a gentle deflection towards fine-leg.
After 67 overs,India 253/3 ( Rohit Sharma 131 , Ajinkya Rahane 98)
Nortje comes back into the attack. Rohit calls Rahane for a risky single and the batsman makes it just on time. Should be careful there considering Rahane is just two runs away from a fantastic century. A double and single from the over.
After 66 overs,India 250/3 ( Rohit Sharma 130 , Ajinkya Rahane 96)
No runs in the first five balls of the Ngidi over but then the pacer gives away a four in the final ball. It's a bad delivery. Bit short of length and wide from the off-stump. Rahane wastes no time in sending away to the boundary.
The South African pacers are generating some serious pace out of this Day 2 surface. They have tried to come out hard on the Indian batters this morning. In fact, at times they are trying a bit too hard and in this process sacrificed a few easy boundaries to both Rohit and Rahane.
After 65 overs,India 246/3 ( Rohit Sharma 130 , Ajinkya Rahane 92)
Rabada continues for Proteas. Five runs from the over, which includes a single from Rahane apart from the boundary by Rohit. Wondey why Faf removed Nortje and is sticking with Rabada.
Double century stands for India against South Africa for fourth or lower wicket in Tests:
Azharuddin/Tendulkar, Cape Town, 1997 (6th wicket)
Sehwag/Tendulkar, Bloemfontein, 2001 (5th wicket)
Dhoni/Laxman, Kolkata, 2010 (7th wicket)
Jadeja/Kohli, Pune, 2019 (5th wicket)
Rahane/Rohit, Ranchi, 2019* (4th wicket)
Last ball of the over and Rabada messes it up. Bowls on the leg-side and Rohit pushes it to the left of fine-leg fielder to fetch a four.
After 64 overs,India 241/3 ( Rohit Sharma 126 , Ajinkya Rahane 91)
Lungi Ngidi comes into the attack. Just one four from the over thanks to Rohit. He's sticking to the off-stump line but interestingly, odd balls are keeping low. Maybe South Africa pacers should look to target the stumps more.
After 63 overs,India 237/3 ( Rohit Sharma 122 , Ajinkya Rahane 91)
Rohit takes a good single off the first ball. Pushes to the covers and calls Rahane instantly for a run. Rahane moves into 90s with a good shot on th off-side for a four. Rabada is missing his rhythm. Don't think it will be a long spell for him in this session,.
Shot from Rahane! A gentle push against Rabada to beat the mid-off fielder. He's into his 90s.
After 62 overs,India 232/3 ( Rohit Sharma 121 , Ajinkya Rahane 87)
Nortje is also showing some pace. Easily touching the 145km/h mark. Bowls a superb delivery to Rahane in the third ball. Seams away sharply as Rahane smiles after getting beaten. The final ball hits Rahane's pads and South Africa appeal for a LBW. Umpire says no and replay shows the ball is hitting the leg stump but if reviewed, it would've been umpire's call.
After 61 overs,India 232/3 ( Rohit Sharma 121 , Ajinkya Rahane 87)
Rabada continues. Bowling with pace but not asking too many questions to the batsmen. Rohit and Rahane are watchful and are attacking only the bad balls. Like the last ball from Rabada where he just wavers from his line and Rohit gets a four.
Pitched up y Rabada and Rohit hits past the mid-on fielder. The ball wins the race to the boundary.
After 60 overs,India 228/3 ( Rohit Sharma 117 , Ajinkya Rahane 87)
Anrich Nortje bowls the second over. Starts off with two decent deliveries on the off-stump but then pitches it up for a four. Follows it up with a similar kind of delivery and Rahane drives straight to the covers fielder. Four runs from the over.
Fuller delivery from Anrich Nortje outside off-stump and Rahane comes up with a brilliant cover-drive to get four runs.
After 59 overs,India 224/3 ( Rohit Sharma 117 , Ajinkya Rahane 83)
Decent start by Rabada. Sticking to the off-stump and fourth stump line in the first three balls. The fourth one was on the middle and leg stumps and kept bit low. Rohit does well to bring his bat down. No run from the last ball. So, it's a maiden.
Almost time for the first ball on Day 2 of the third Test between India and South Africa. Rohit and Rahane are in the middle. Looks like Kagiso Rabada will open the bowling for South Africa.
On couple of occasions in this series we have seen that despite getting wickets with the new ball this South African attack has failed to maintain the pressure as the ball gets older and softer. And these SG balls do get soft quite quickly.
Now the question is, should teams around the world need more practice with the SG ball before coming to India?
In fact, Australia did that back in 2017. Before coming to India they went to Dubai and practiced with the SG balls for few weeks.
Pakistan cricketers practiced with the Dukes ball in Lahore for a month before their last Test tour of England and they are one of the most successful touring Test sides in the UK in recent years.
It's bright and sunny in Ranchi. The covers are off the field. We will start right on time. There will be some moisture on the surface, which the South African pacers would like to utilise. But with the older and softer ball, they won't get the kind of movement, which we saw in the first hour of play on Day 1. Meanwhile, Rahane is 17 shy of his 11th Test ton.
Pitch report on Day 2
"This pitch has played a lot better than it looks. The good areas are still in tact," says Sanjay Manjrekar.
Sunil Gavaskar said the pitch still looks good for batting on Day 2.
So, good news!
Looks like an all clear at the moment 👍👍 #INDvSA @Paytm - Day 2 begins in a few minutes pic.twitter.com/kO8oynXpyr— BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2019
Rohit's third ton in the series!
Rahane's gritty fifty!
Nortje's memorable first day in Test cricket!
Catch key moments from Day 1 of the third Test here.
India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Saturday said that Ajinkya Rahane showed great intent on day one of the third Test match against South Africa. Read the full report here.
Anrich Nortje reckons Proteas were better on Day 1 in Ranchi than previous Test
"I think we were definitely better than previous Test. We, sort of, tried to control the game a little bit better. Unfortunately, we could not get another wicket or two."
Read more quotes here.
Rohit Sharma's success as Test opener is down to mental adjustments, believes batting coach Vikram Rathour
After Rohit Sharma's third century of the series in Ranchi batting coach Vikram Rathour said, "Somebody of his experience and the kind of cricket he plays, if he starts coming good top of the order, it changes everything for the Indian team, even when you're touring."
Click here to know more about Rathour's thoughts on Rohit.
Weather Update
"There is a possibility of thundershowers and lightning at isolated places in Ranchi. Chances are less by Monday onwards," an official of the Indian Meteorological Department, Ranchi, said.
Read more here.
India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 2, Latest Updates: Piedt continues with his spin. Still sticking to bowling around the stumps. After Rahane hits him for a four, the batsman once again comes down the track but fails to connect a push. Fortunately for Rahane, Klaasen misses the stumping chance. A big, big chance goes for a toss.
Day 1 report: Rohit Sharma continued his sensational run as a Test opener with his third ton of the series, allowing India to regain control of the proceedings after a top-order collapse in the third and final game against South Africa on Saturday.
With India reduced to 39 for three, Rohit (117 batting off 164 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (83 batting off 135) shared an unbeaten 185-run stand to stage the home team's remarkable recovery.
India were 224 for three before bad light, followed by rain, forced an early end to play on day one with only six overs possible in the final session.
With his stellar effort, Rohit, who hammered 14 boundaries and four sixes, became the first Indian opener since Sunil Gavaskar to score more than two centuries in a Test series. Gavaskar had achieved the feat way back in 1970.
Rohit's Test century number six came with a massive six off-spinner Dane Piedt. He exercised caution when Kagiso Rabada was steaming in the morning before going for his strokes.
If that was not enough, Rahane matched him at the other end and brought up his 21st half-century off just 70 balls. Piedt, who was included in place of Senuran Muthusamy, cut a sorry figure against Rohit's fury, giving away 43 runs in his six overs.
Debutant left-arm spinner George Linde, who replaced an injured Keshav Maharaj, ended the day with tidy figures of 11-1-40-0. Such was the Indian duo's dominance after lunch that Rabada, who had a fiery opening spell of 7-4-15-2, looked listless in the second spell that read 4-0-30-0.
Rahane matched Sharma shot for shot and at one point even had a better strike rate than his explosive Mumbai partner as he notched up his fastest half-century in India. Sharma, however, had a testing opening session as he survived on seven after reviewing an LBW successfully.
He also survived a run-out chance when he was out of crease but Zubayr Hamza's throw from point missed the stumps. Uneven bounce with a few staying really low greeted the Indian openers in the morning as Rabada and Lungi Ngidi made full use of the conditions to give the visitors their best start of the series.
Rabada got rid of opener Mayank Agarwal (10) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) inside the first hour of play. The first breakthrough came in Rabada's third over when the pacer swung it away with Agarwal edging it to Dean Elgar at third slip. Rabada went on to dismiss Pujara for a duck in his fifth over following a successful review by the South Africans after the on-field umpire Richard Illingworth turned down an lbw appeal.
But it was Nortje who earned the biggest wicket as he sent back Pune Test's double centurion Kohli after the skipper failed to read one that came back in sharply. Kohli took the review but only to be turned down with an umpire's call and the skipper went back to the pavilion frustrated.
Earlier, 30-year-old left-arm spinner Shabaz Nadeem became the 296th player to represent India when he was handed a surprise Test debut less than 24 hours after being included in the squad in place of an injured Kuldeep Yadav.
In his bid to avoid the ignominy of a 3-0 whitewash, Du Plessis made as many as five changes to his team with two of them — Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram — being forced ones as they both are injured.
In came Ngidi, Zubayr Hamza, Heinrich Klaasen, Linde and Piedt with Vernon Philander, Theunis de Bruyn and Muthusamy being left out.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: