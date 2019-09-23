First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 5 Sep 22, 2019
PNG vs NAM
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series | Match 6 Sep 21, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 Sep 23, 2019
NAM vs PNG
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 24, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli willing to take risks to mould team before T20 World Cup next year

His eyes trained on next year's T20 World Cup, skipper Virat Kohli is willing to take risks in order to mould his India players into an "unfazed" unit, one that is able to take toss out of the equation.

Press Trust of India, Sep 23, 2019 12:37:41 IST

Bengaluru: His eyes trained on next year's T20 World Cup, skipper Virat Kohli is willing to take risks in order to mould his India players into an "unfazed" unit, one that is able to "take toss out of the equation".

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli willing to take risks to mould team before T20 World Cup next year

File image of India skipper Virat Kohli. AP

His bold but surprising decision to bat first in a venue always known to favour the chasing teams may have backfired during the third T20l against South Africa, but Kohli said they will have to take risks to find the best combination.

"Look, we will have to take risks. Even when you want to win a game of cricket you have to take risks, so nothing is a given, nothing is a guarantee before you start playing," Kohli said at the post-match press conference late on Sunday.

"I think as a team if we are willing to get out of our comfort zone a lot more, then we will be unfazed with what happens at the toss. That's our basis idea: trying to take the toss out of the equation as a side."

His long batting line-up gives him the leeway to experiment but India still lost the series' final game by nine wickets to settle for a 1-1 stalemate.

"That's why we are trying to play the best combination we can, (with) people batting till nine. So that if you bat first or bowl first, you know we are in a good position," Kohli said.

"Mentally, if we put ourselves in a situation where we are ready to do anything rather than wanting to do one thing, we will be in a better position as a side to capitalise on any situation that we are in.

"Unless you do that, unless you start taking those risks, you are always going to be put under somewhere or the other. We want to make sure that we iron all those out before we head into the World Cup."

No team had ever chosen to bat first in six previous T20Is at this ground, but Kohli wants his team to also become stronger in defending totals.
134 was not a good score on this surface, admitted Kohli but refused to be harsh on his bowlers after the big nine-wicket drubbing.

"Bowlers coming out of their comfort zone mean at least they get 160 (to defend). You can't defend 130, we didn't get it right with the bat and you can't be too harsh on the bowlers in a T20 game with this kind of total when there is a bit of dew as well.

"They should not be analysed or criticised on defending this low total. We didn't have enough runs on the board, so the bowlers are always under pressure knowing that one or two overs can take the game away from you.

"But I think they have done decently well (in the series overall), we will have to be patient with the combination we are playing at the moment. We will have to strengthen one or two things."

At the toss, in the presentation as well as the post-match media conference, Kohli said he doesn't want his team to be in a comfort zone.

"... But quickly we realised the pitch didn't allow us to keep doing that. So I think the kind of start we got, 63 for one after that, I think we could have reassessed, thing about 170 rather than 200."

He acknowledged the South Africans executed their plans better.

"Not to take anything away from South Africa, they hit the right areas, they bowled really well, understood the pitch. So it was a combination of good bowling, not great decision-making but, as I said, these kinds of games will keep happening," Kohli said.

"As long as we are wanting to come out of our comfort zone and putting ourselves in situations which could be the case in a big tournament."

The focus now shifts to the three-match Test series and Kohli expressed confidence, which stemmed more so from the bowling attack at his disposal.

"Our Test team is as strong as it gets in world cricket, especially in our conditions we are one of the best teams. We know exactly what we need to do," he said.

"The kind of bowling attack that we have is always going to be challenging, but at the same time, you have to respect all opposition and make sure that you are playing consistent, solid cricket in all the sessions."

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2019 12:37:41 IST

Tags : India Vs South Africa, India Vs South Africa 3rd t20i, Indian Cricket Team, South Africa, South Africa Cricket Team, t20 World Cup, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all