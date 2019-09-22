India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli says hosts will look to follow 'bat first' template till World Cup 2020
Having loaded the team with all-rounders, India bat as deep as nine but it didn't work on a flat Chinnaswamy deck where the 'Men in Blue' scored only 134 losing by 9 wickets to a relatively inexperienced South African side.
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 PNG Vs NAM Live Now
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Indian Board Presidents Women XI by 83 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 14 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat South Korea Women by 32 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat South Korea Women by 37 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs SA South Africa beat India by 9 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs NAM Namibia beat USA by 139 runs (D/L method)
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 1 run
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 NAM vs PNG - Sep 23rd, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 24th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Namibia in USA, 2 T20I Series, 2019 PNG vs NAM - Sep 24th, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 24th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 26th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs BEN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN vs RAJ - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston LIVE Updates: India challenging the mindset of those who believe nothing can change, says PM
-
Nirmala Sitharaman slashes corporate tax to 22%; govt to forego Rs 1.45 lakh cr per year after levy cut, other relief measures
-
Maharashtra Assembly polls 2019: Devendra Fadnavis says 'no doubt' he will return as CM, claims BJP-Shiv Sena alliance intact
-
From Babul Supriyo attack to screening Buddha in a Traffic Jam, all the times Jadavpur University students have clashed over ideology
-
Gully Boy heads to the Oscars, but is Zoya Akhtar's rap drama really the best Indian film of 2019?
-
Chelsea vs Liverpool, Highlights, English Premier League 2019: Liverpool survive late onslaught to continue winning streak
-
For Ladakh's Pashmina goat-rearing Changpa nomads, change comes to a centuries-old way of life
-
A compassionate lens: Pulitzer Prize winner Carol Guzy's photographs have a rare quality — empathy
-
Anti-govt demonstrators clash with Egyptian forces in rare anti-Sisi protests; heavy security deployed at Cairo's Tahrir square
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Bengaluru: His decision may have backfired but India captain Virat Kohli made it clear that his team won't deviate from the template of opting to bat first rather than chase on flat decks, going into next year's World T20 in Australia.
Having loaded the team with all-rounders, India bat as deep as nine but it didn't work on a flat Chinnaswamy deck where the 'Men in Blue' scored only 134 losing by 9 wickets to a relatively inexperienced South African side.
File image of India skipper Virat Kohli. AP
"(This is) exactly what we wanted to do and that's going to be the template we'll follow for games we have before the World Cup (on opting to bat after winning the toss). The mindset has to be flexible and to try out things when situations are stacked against us," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
For the Indian captain, Sunday's loss was one-off where the execution wasn't top notch.
"We will have games like this, where we don't execute what we want. But as long as the intent is there to improve, we'll be in a good zone. I think South Africa bowled well, the pitch suited them in the first innings and we weren't able to read the tempo of the game well," said Kohli.
Kohli said that to challenge the players out of their comfort zone by batting first is precisely because T20 is one format, where chasing is easier than batting first.
"I would say only in T20 cricket (where chasing is easier). In one-day cricket, you have time for the bowlers to comeback, but here a partnership of 40-50 can take the game away from you. One good partnership and you are under the pump even if you are defending 200," said Kohli.
The skipper reiterated that he would like to get the core composition ready as quickly as possible.
"The squad composition, we will try to get right as soon as we can. The guys, who have done well in the domestic circuit are getting opportunities, so it's not like we are playing random people.
"You have to understand as well that it's a very young side, you have to give them time as a team to come together. We batted till 9 tonight, and that's one area we're looking to strengthen."
Kohli's opposite number Quinton de Kock, on his part said keeping things "nice and simple" worked for them.
"We focused on hitting a good length. Our spinners kept it tight too. Beuran bowled really well and he has got the skills. Sometimes it's better on these wickets to take the pace off. We fixed one or two things from our mistakes in the last game. Our intensity in the field has also been really good."
Man of the match Hendricks said that he had bowled better than this game but is happy about how things worked for him.
"I have bowled better than this. Lots of hard work put in behind the scenes, so happy with that. I don't really look at the pitch when we come out to warm-up. The overcast conditions meant some swing was there. Once I assessed that, I didn't need to change much," he insisted.
Updated Date:
Sep 22, 2019 23:19:38 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks star in Proteas' series-levelling win against Virat Kohli and Co
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli returns to happy hunting ground as hosts look to seal series in Bengaluru
India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli says new players will be tried to see who stands up under pressure