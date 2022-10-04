Having been put to bat by India, South Africa rode on knocks from Quinton de Kock (68) and Rilee Rossouw (100*) to put up 227/3 from 20 overs on board.
South Africa grabbed a consolation victory on Tuesday as a Rilee Rossouw century coupled with the Proteas’ bowling effort helped them beat India by 49 runs in the third and final T20I in Indore, thereby avoiding a series sweep defeat. With India having won the three-match series before the game on Tuesday, all there was to play for was some pride, and some vital match practice before the T20 World Cup begins in Australia on 16 October.
In reply, India lost Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer early, but Dinesh Karthik steadied the ship with a valiant 46 off 21 balls. However, Karthik was dismissed in the seventh over, and India kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but later on, Deepak Chahar (31) and Umesh Yadav (20*) showed some resistance with the bat, forging a 48-run stand for the ninth wicket.
India were eventually bowled out for 178 in 18.3 overs.
Let’s now take a look at some of the interesting statistics from the match:
