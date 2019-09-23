India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Quinton de Kock second fastest wicket-keeper to 1,000 runs, Shikhar Dhawan completes 7,000 T20 runs and more stats
Quinton de Kock became the third captain after Paul Stirling and Navneet Singh Dhaliwal to score fifty-plus runs in first two innings as a captain in T20Is.
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Indian Board Presidents Women XI by 83 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 14 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat South Korea Women by 32 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat South Korea Women by 37 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 PNG Vs NAM Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs SA South Africa beat India by 9 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs NAM Namibia beat USA by 139 runs (D/L method)
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 NAM vs PNG - Sep 23rd, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 24th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Namibia in USA, 2 T20I Series, 2019 PNG vs NAM - Sep 24th, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 24th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 26th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs BEN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN vs RAJ - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Donald Trump plays 'warm-up act' to Narendra Modi at 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston: How international media covered mass rally
-
Maharashtra Assembly polls 2019: Devendra Fadnavis says 'no doubt' he will return as CM, claims BJP-Shiv Sena alliance intact
-
Emmys 2019 full winners list: Game of thrones wins best drama; Bill Hader, Phoebe Waller-Bridge bag top honours
-
PM meets oil majors ahead of 'Howdy, Modi'; balancing Trump bonhomie, Tehran outreach key to ensuring energy security
-
Sensex soars over 1,300 points to 39,346.01, Nifty reclaims 11,500 on euphoria of economy-boosting measures; HDFC Bank, ITC among major gainers
-
Formula 1 2019: Did Ferrari favour Sebastian Vettel? Mistakes from Mercedes and other talking points from Singapore GP
-
Amit Trivedi on the art of finding a balance between composing for film narratives and making hit songs
-
Hangzhou, the retail way: At the TaoBao Maker Festival, tech and innovation are on full display
-
Israel election 2019: Arab parties seek to keep Benjamin Netanyahu from forming next govt, back ex-military chief Benny Gantz for prime minister
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
An unbeaten half-century by skipper Quinton de Kock and paceman Beuran Hendrick's strong performance with the ball helped South Africa thrash India by nine wickets to draw their Twenty20 series 1-1 on Sunday.
Quinton de Kock plays the reverse sweep. AP
Beuran returned figures of 2-14 to restrict India to 134 for nine after skipper Virat Kohli's surprising decision to bat first in the third and final match at Bangalore's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
De Kock then anchored the chase with his 79 – his second successive half-century – off 52 balls on a pitch where teams usually opt to bat second.
The left-handed De Kock, who was recently named captain in the shortest format and made 52 in a losing cause on Wednesday after the opening match was washed out, smashed six fours and five sixes.
De Kock put on 76 runs with opening partner Reeza Hendricks, who made 28, and then an unbeaten partnership of 64 with Temba Bavuma, 27 not out, to steer the team home.
But it was Beuran's bowling effort that set the tone for the Proteas' victory, with the left-arm quick the only change in the XI.
The hosts lost three of their top batsmen early, including Kohli for nine.
Rohit Sharma was the first to go for nine, caught at slip off Beuran while fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan returned to the dug-out for 36.
Let's take a look at the statistical highlights from the final T20I played at Bengaluru:
# Rohit Sharma has now played 98 T20Is - the joint most for India alongside MS Dhoni.
# Quinton de Kock became the third captain after Paul Stirling and Navneet Singh Dhaliwal to score fifty-plus runs in first two innings as a captain in T20Is.
# De Kock completed 1,000 runs in T20Is in 37 innings – the joint second fastest among keepers. The record is held by Brendon McCullum who achieved the feat in 31 innings.
# Virat Kohli is now the highest run-getter in T20Is, going past Rohit’s tally of 2443 runs.
# Shikhar Dhawan became the fourth Indian player to complete 7,000 runs in T20 cricket after Kohli, Suresh Raina and Rohit.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Sep 23, 2019 12:34:23 IST
Also See
Virat Kohli's quick-fire knock of 72 gets India off to winning start in home season with seven-wicket win over South Africa in 2nd T20I
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli anchors yet another chase at Mohali as hosts grab T20I series lead with 7-wicket win
India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli says new players will be tried to see who stands up under pressure