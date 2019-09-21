First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Sep 20, 2019
USA vs NAM
Namibia beat USA by 139 runs (D/L method)
IRE T20I Tri-Series | Match 6 Sep 20, 2019
IRE vs SCO
Ireland beat Scotland by 1 run
SA in IND Sep 22, 2019
IND vs SA
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 21, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Preview: All eyes on Rishabh Pant as Virat Kohli and Co aim for series clinching win

India's seven-wicket victory in the second game, which was built on the back of a fine comeback by the bowlers and a Virat Kohli masterclass, is history now and the team is looking for another commanding performance before the Test series gets underway.

Press Trust of India, Sep 21, 2019 13:31:19 IST

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli's familiar exuberance and pep talks drowned the chatter around Rishabh Pant as India prepared to play South Africa in the third T20 International on Sunday, seeking a 2-0 series verdict.

The comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the second game, which was built on the back of a fine comeback by the bowlers and a Kohli masterclass, is history now and the team is looking for another commanding performance before the Test series gets underway.

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Preview: All eyes on Rishabh Pant as Virat Kohli and Co aim for series clinching win

Rishabh Pant with India batting coach Vikram Rathour. AP

The opener in Dharamsala was a washout.

Against a fairly new-look South African side that seems to lack the resources required to counter the home team's firepower, India will surely fancy their chances of an encore, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Embattled wicketkeeper-batsman Pant could not deliver in the last match and as he continues to struggle with the bat, he remains under scrutiny.

Pant has divided opinions — many questioned his temperament, shot-selection and the resultant slump in form — while others refused to be harsh on him considering the talent that he possesses.

The 21-year-old could be boosted by words of encouragement from legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, who has also stated that the time has come for India to look beyond Mahendra Singh Dhoni, with little more than a year left for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

But the Pant sub-plot is unlikely to significantly impact the Indians' prospects in the final game of what effectively became a two-match affair after the washout in the hill town.

The South Africans had no answer to Kohli's batting at Mohali's IS Bindra Stadium in the second T20I, and with the next game being hosted at a ground where he is too familiar with, the Indian captain will be eyeing another good outing.

But before Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will be standing up to the Kagiso Rabada-led pace attack with optimism, the size of the ground only aiding stroke-makers like the two openers.

The terrific Indian trio could again be a thorn in the Proteas' flesh, with Rohit especially looking to make up after failing to translate his start into a big knock in Mohali.

While Pant will be hoping for a reversal in his fortunes, India have the likes of the extremely talented Shreyas Iyer in their middle-order, followed by Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

the Indian team management may have taken heart from the fact that pacers such as Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini put their hands up in the absence of regulars Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

They may not have years of international experience behind them but the likes of Washington Sundar, Chahar and Saini showed that they can challenge the South Africans.

New captain Quinton de Kock will again have to shoulder the bulk of responsibility with the bat and he will hope for support from the likes of David Miller and Reeza Hindricks.

De Kock might have to change the manner in which he handled his bowlers in the second match, introducing his spinners late in the innings despite the Indians easily tackling his fast bowlers.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.

The match will start at 7 PM IST and will be telecast on Star Sports network.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2019 13:31:19 IST

Tags : Deepak Chahar, India, India Vs South Africa, Kagiso Rabada, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, South Africa, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all