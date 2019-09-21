India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Preview: All eyes on Rishabh Pant as Virat Kohli and Co aim for series clinching win
India's seven-wicket victory in the second game, which was built on the back of a fine comeback by the bowlers and a Virat Kohli masterclass, is history now and the team is looking for another commanding performance before the Test series gets underway.
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat South Korea Women by 37 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs CHNW China Women beat South Korea Women by 81 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 HKW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat Hong Kong Women by 2 wickets
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat China Women by 5 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs NAM Namibia beat USA by 139 runs (D/L method)
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 1 run
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs ZIM Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs PNG USA beat Papua New Guinea by 62 runs
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs SA - Sep 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 21st, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 PNG vs NAM - Sep 22nd, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Sep 22nd, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW vs SAW - Sep 22nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs BEN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN vs RAJ - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra, Haryana election dates 2019 LIVE updates: Election Commission also announces bypolls to 64 constituencies in 18 states on 21 Oct
-
Nirmala Sitharaman slashes corporate tax to 22%; govt to forego Rs 1.45 lakh cr per year after levy cut, other relief measures
-
Raj and DK on Amazon series The Family Man, casting Manoj Bajpayee as a 'relatable' spy and Go Goa Gone sequel
-
JU fracas: Not just BJP-TMC turf war, assault on Babul Supryio exposes conceit, hypocrisy of Left-liberal brigade
-
Four new judges appointed to SC: Profiles of justices Krishna Murari, SR Bhat, V Ramasubramanian and Hrishikesh Roy
-
World Wrestling Championships 2019: Match-by-match analysis of Ravi Kumar Dahiya's run to Tokyo Olympics quota and bronze medal
-
The Stories in My Life: Amid changing times, a tale about a music teacher's commitment to perfection, by Alice Munro
-
A compassionate lens: Pulitzer Prize winner Carol Guzy's photographs have a rare quality — empathy
-
United States to send reinforcements to Gulf following drone attack on Saudi oil facilities
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Bengaluru: Virat Kohli's familiar exuberance and pep talks drowned the chatter around Rishabh Pant as India prepared to play South Africa in the third T20 International on Sunday, seeking a 2-0 series verdict.
The comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the second game, which was built on the back of a fine comeback by the bowlers and a Kohli masterclass, is history now and the team is looking for another commanding performance before the Test series gets underway.
Rishabh Pant with India batting coach Vikram Rathour. AP
The opener in Dharamsala was a washout.
Against a fairly new-look South African side that seems to lack the resources required to counter the home team's firepower, India will surely fancy their chances of an encore, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Embattled wicketkeeper-batsman Pant could not deliver in the last match and as he continues to struggle with the bat, he remains under scrutiny.
Pant has divided opinions — many questioned his temperament, shot-selection and the resultant slump in form — while others refused to be harsh on him considering the talent that he possesses.
The 21-year-old could be boosted by words of encouragement from legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, who has also stated that the time has come for India to look beyond Mahendra Singh Dhoni, with little more than a year left for the T20 World Cup in Australia.
But the Pant sub-plot is unlikely to significantly impact the Indians' prospects in the final game of what effectively became a two-match affair after the washout in the hill town.
The South Africans had no answer to Kohli's batting at Mohali's IS Bindra Stadium in the second T20I, and with the next game being hosted at a ground where he is too familiar with, the Indian captain will be eyeing another good outing.
But before Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will be standing up to the Kagiso Rabada-led pace attack with optimism, the size of the ground only aiding stroke-makers like the two openers.
The terrific Indian trio could again be a thorn in the Proteas' flesh, with Rohit especially looking to make up after failing to translate his start into a big knock in Mohali.
While Pant will be hoping for a reversal in his fortunes, India have the likes of the extremely talented Shreyas Iyer in their middle-order, followed by Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.
the Indian team management may have taken heart from the fact that pacers such as Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini put their hands up in the absence of regulars Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
They may not have years of international experience behind them but the likes of Washington Sundar, Chahar and Saini showed that they can challenge the South Africans.
New captain Quinton de Kock will again have to shoulder the bulk of responsibility with the bat and he will hope for support from the likes of David Miller and Reeza Hindricks.
De Kock might have to change the manner in which he handled his bowlers in the second match, introducing his spinners late in the innings despite the Indians easily tackling his fast bowlers.
Teams (from):
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.
The match will start at 7 PM IST and will be telecast on Star Sports network.
Updated Date:
Sep 21, 2019 13:31:19 IST
Also See
Highlights, India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I at Mohali, Full Cricket Score: Kohli, Iyer guide hosts to seven-wicket win
India vs South Africa: Test of mettle for host's inexperienced pace attack as youthful South Africa look to build for future
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 1st T20I at Dharamsala: Match abandoned due to rain