India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch 3rd T20I live telecast, today's match online
India will look to maintain their winning momentum and seal the series when they face South Africa in the third T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Benglauru. Here's all you need to know about the match
Bengaluru: India will look to maintain their winning momentum and seal the series when they face South Africa in the third T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Benglauru. Virat Kohli's side had taken a 1-0 lead when they won the second T20I at Mohali on Wednesday. The first T20I was washed out.
File image of India skipper Virat Kohli. AP
Meanwhile, India opener Shikhar Dhawan believes it is good to have youngsters in the team as it will give them match practice for the T20I World Cup 2020.
"So, it is good to have fresh legs and it is the perfect platform for them to perform and build the confidence for T20I World Cup," Dhawan told reporters in a pre-match conference.
"I think Sundar is pulling really good and giving us the breakthrough and choking the batsman. In the last game, he bowled well with control and variety. Chahar swings the ball in both ways, at the same he got pace as well," Dhawan added.
Men in Blue are giving chances to young players like Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, and Navdeep Saini in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa to give them an exposure of the shortest format.
Here's all you need to know about the third T20I between India and South Africa:
When is the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa?
The third T20I between India and South Africa is on Sunday, 22 September.
Where is the match being played?
The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
What time does the match begin?
The match begins at 7 pm IST with the toss taking place at 6.30 pm.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match?
The match will be shown live on TV by Star Sports India Sports Network.
How do I watch online the match online?
The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.
With inputs from ANI
Updated Date:
Sep 22, 2019 10:05:06 IST
