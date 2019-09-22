India vs South Africa 3rd T20I at Bengaluru weather forecast today: Cloudy with ample chance of rain
Both teams will look to make some changes in the playing 11 as get one step closer to finding the perfect combination for the World T20 next year
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 14 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat South Korea Women by 37 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs CHNW China Women beat South Korea Women by 81 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 HKW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat Hong Kong Women by 2 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs NAM Namibia beat USA by 139 runs (D/L method)
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 1 run
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs ZIM Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs SA - Sep 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 PNG vs NAM - Sep 22nd, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 NAM vs PNG - Sep 23rd, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW vs SAW - Sep 22nd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs BEN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN vs RAJ - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston LIVE Updates: Donald Trump will spend 100 mins at NRG stadium, to deliver 30-minute-long speech on India
-
Nirmala Sitharaman slashes corporate tax to 22%; govt to forego Rs 1.45 lakh cr per year after levy cut, other relief measures
-
Maharashtra Assembly polls 2019: Devendra Fadnavis says 'no doubt' he will return as CM, claims BJP-Shiv Sena alliance intact
-
Hundreds of UP farmers call off protest after govt agrees to meet five of 15 demands, vow to resume agitation if demands remain unfufilled
-
After 'Howdy Modi' in Houston, PM, Donald Trump likely to sign trade deal with aim to lower tariffs on American produce, restore GSP status for New Delhi
-
Premier League: Frank Lampard's Chelsea must show defensive grit in clash against table toppers Liverpool
-
For Ladakh's Pashmina goat-rearing Changpa nomads, change comes to a centuries-old way of life
-
A compassionate lens: Pulitzer Prize winner Carol Guzy's photographs have a rare quality — empathy
-
Questioning the popularity of Friends in 2019: 25 years on, it is clear why the sitcom hasn't aged well
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
When Virat Kohli was asked about the number of matches he would like to play with a settled, locked-in playing 11 before the World T20 commences, he said rather nonchalantly, "10-11 games would be enough with the combination that you have decided upon for the World T20."
Deepak Chahar (L) and Navdeep Saini during a practice session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. AFP
Until then, it is time to experiment and we shall see much of the bench strength being tested in the run-up to the all-important tournament next year in Australia. Having won the second T20I against South Africa rather comfortably and gaining an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series, the 3rd T20I is the perfect occasion to see some of these changes.
The No 4 spot is up for contention again with Rishabh Pant failing to impress. Manish Pandey and KL Rahul are waiting in the ranks. There's Rahul Chahar too who's yet to get a game this series and has played a single T20I against the West Indies.
Amongst the pacers, Navdeep Saini, Deepak and Rahul Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed are being banked upon. However, it will be interesting to see if Saini, Chahar and Khaleel can hold their places for long once the more experienced campaigners are back in the scheme of things, rested and rejuvenated.
South Africa are also looking for some answers post a dismal World Cup. The only known name in their middle order is David Miller while Quinton de Kock assumes charge as the captain of a young side. Their bowling attack, no doubt bolstered by Kagiso Rabada, lacked the killing instincts in the second T20I and Virat Kohli romped home with an over to spare.
Both teams will likely introduce some changes and give chances to those warming the benches. However, rain may play a spoilsport today. The weather forecast, according to Accuweather, predicts a thunderstorm in the evening and the showers may last up to an hour. Cloudy skies could help the bowlers get some swing in the air, that is if they can get a proper grip on the ball as dew is always a factor for an evening start. The smaller boundaries at M Chinnaswamy Stadium favour the batsmen and a run-fest will definitely be on the cards.
Updated Date:
Sep 22, 2019 12:56:51 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: Test of mettle for host's inexperienced pace attack as youthful South Africa look to build for future
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I in Mohali weather update: Conditions will be Warm and Humid with minimal chance of rain
India vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada vs Indian top order, Protea spinners vs Pandya brothers and other key battles to look out for in T20I series