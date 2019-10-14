India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Stats Wrap: Virat Kohli's record-making double ton, hosts' historic 11th consecutive series win and more
Records tumbled at Pune as India defeated South Africa by an innings and 137 runs. We bring you all the important records that were created and broken during second Test.
India are having a perfect Test series against South Africa and the manner in which they have defeated Proteas comprehensively in both the Tests suggest they have proper plans in place to clean sweep the series.
In the second Test in Pune which India won by an innings and 137 runs, Virat Kohli and Co created a new record of winning most consecutive Test series' at home while the skipper collected his ninth Man of the Match award in Tests.
From openers to middle-order batsmen and spinners to pacers, everyone played a part in India's mammoth win. On the other hand, South Africans need to find a way to take India's 20 wickets in these conditions otherwise Ranchi Test will also follow the same template as the first two.
As records tumbled at Pune, we take a look at some of the milestones achieved in the second Test.
Mayank Agarwal scored 108 runs in the first innings and became the second Indian opener to score a century in back-to-back Test matches against South Africa. Indian openers have now scored four centuries in this Test series so far which is the joint most for them in a Test series.
Only Graeme Smith (25) has now scored more centuries as a captain in Test cricket than Kohli (19). Moreover, among Indians, only Tendulkar (12) has hit more centuries against South Africa than Kohli (7) across formats.
Kohli became the fourth fastest to hit 26 Test centuries — in just 138 innings. He has now scored 31 tons at home in international cricket which is the third most by any player.
Kohli is now the joint fourth fastest player to complete 7,000 Test runs. He also went past Sunil Gavaskar's (2426 runs) record of scoring most Test runs as a captain in India.
Kohli has now scored seven double tons in Tests which is the most by any Indian player in the whites.
Kohli became the first Indian captain to score 250-plus runs in a Test innings. His score 0f 254* is now also the second highest individual score for India against South Africa in Tests after Sehwag's 319 runs in the Chennai Test in 2008.
Kohli has now won 30 Tests from his first 50 matches as a captain which is the third most for any captain.
India have now won more consecutive Test series than any other team at home.
Updated Date:
Oct 14, 2019 12:49:51 IST
India vs South Africa: Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja help hosts seal Pune Test, set world record of 11 consecutive home series wins
India vs South Africa: From missing right lengths to wrong usage of Kagiso Rabada, how Proteas gifted hosts control of Pune Test on Day 1
India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal's second ton steers hosts to comfortable 273/3 on Day 1 in Pune