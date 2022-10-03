India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: We have not bowled well at death in last five or six games, says Rohit Sharma

India created history in Guwahati on Sunday The Men in Blue defeated South Africa in the second T20I by 16 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. In a run feast at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, the home side posted 237/3 in 20 overs. Later, South Africa rode on a fine hundred from David Miller to give a good fight but fell short of the target.

India skipper Rohit Sharma talked about the aggressive batting approach but also admitted that the death bowling has become a bit of an issue that needs to be addressed.

“All of us came together and said it was what we wanted to do as a team. It might not come across at times, but we want to stick to it. What I have seen in the last 8-10 months is individuals putting their hand up and getting the job done for the team. Guys without too much experience did this as well. The team wants to play and bowl in a certain way and we want to give them that confidence. Yes, we have not bowled well at the death in the last five or six games. We are doing the same to the opposition as well. To bowl and bat at the death is very tough. That is where the game is decided. It is not concerning, but we need to pick ourselves and get our act together,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

The Indian captain also cleared that the in-form Suryakumar Yadav who scored 61 off 22 on Sunday is likely to be rested for the next fixture.

“I am thinking of not playing Surya anymore and play him directly on 23rd. This is how is game is and we just want to keep him happy,” he said.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma lavished praise on David Miller but said that the bowling performance wasn’t really upto the mark.

“It probably wasn’t our best performance with the ball. Different conditions and different plans were needed. Execution is our plans is where our conversation is going to be. With 220, we were thinking as batters would be good. But 240 was too high. It shows why David Miller is one of the best T20 batters going around. He is looking good, feeling good and we can draw a lot of confidence from his performance today. Their bowlers got the ball to swing at the top and once it stopped swinging, we saw how easy it was to bat,” he said.

The two sides will now play each in the last and final match on Tuesday in Indore.

