New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli led from the front with an unbeaten 72 to help secure his team’s comprehensive seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the second Twenty20 International on Wednesday.

After disciplined Indian bowling restricted the touring side to a below-par 149-5, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan (40) helped the hosts chase down the target with an over to spare in Mohali.

Let's take a look at the statistical highlights from the match:

#Virat Kohli (2441) is now the world's highest run-getter in T20Is, going past Rohit Sharma’s tally of 2434 runs.

#Virat Kohli has now scored 22 fifty-plus scores in T20Is — the most by any player, going past Rohit Sharma (21).

#Virat Kohli has now won 11 Man of the Match awards in T20Is — the joint second-most by any player with Shahid Afridi while Mohammad Nabi holds the record with 12 such awards.

#Quinton de Kock became the third South African player to score fifty-plus runs in his debut innings as a captain in T20Is after Graeme Smith and David Miller.

#Virat Kohli is now the only batsman with a 50-plus average in each of the three formats in international cricket — Tests (53.14), ODIs (60.31) and T20Is (50.85).