India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli's record-breaking spree, Quinton de Kock's half-century on captaincy debut and more
After disciplined Indian bowling restricted the touring side to a below-par 149-5, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan (40) helped the hosts chase down the target with an over to spare in Mohali. Here are the statistical highlights from the match.
New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli led from the front with an unbeaten 72 to help secure his team’s comprehensive seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the second Twenty20 International on Wednesday.
Skipper Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 off 52 balls during India's chase of the 150-run target. AP
Let's take a look at the statistical highlights from the match:
#Virat Kohli (2441) is now the world's highest run-getter in T20Is, going past Rohit Sharma’s tally of 2434 runs.
#Virat Kohli has now scored 22 fifty-plus scores in T20Is — the most by any player, going past Rohit Sharma (21).
#Virat Kohli has now won 11 Man of the Match awards in T20Is — the joint second-most by any player with Shahid Afridi while Mohammad Nabi holds the record with 12 such awards.
#Quinton de Kock became the third South African player to score fifty-plus runs in his debut innings as a captain in T20Is after Graeme Smith and David Miller.
#Virat Kohli is now the only batsman with a 50-plus average in each of the three formats in international cricket — Tests (53.14), ODIs (60.31) and T20Is (50.85).
Updated Date:
Sep 19, 2019 11:51:43 IST
