India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli's record-breaking spree, Quinton de Kock's half-century on captaincy debut and more

After disciplined Indian bowling restricted the touring side to a below-par 149-5, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan (40) helped the hosts chase down the target with an over to spare in Mohali. Here are the statistical highlights from the match.

Umang Pabari, Sep 19, 2019 11:51:43 IST

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli led from the front with an unbeaten 72 to help secure his team’s comprehensive seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the second Twenty20 International on Wednesday.

After disciplined Indian bowling restricted the touring side to a below-par 149-5, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan (40) helped the hosts chase down the target with an over to spare in Mohali.

Skipper Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 off 52 balls during India's chase of the 150-run target. AP

Let's take a look at the statistical highlights from the match:

#Virat Kohli (2441) is now the world's highest run-getter in T20Is, going past Rohit Sharma’s tally of 2434 runs.

#Virat Kohli has now scored 22 fifty-plus scores in T20Is — the most by any player, going past Rohit Sharma (21).

#Virat Kohli has now won 11 Man of the Match awards in T20Is — the joint second-most by any player with Shahid Afridi while Mohammad Nabi holds the record with 12 such awards.

#Quinton de Kock became the third South African player to score fifty-plus runs in his debut innings as a captain in T20Is after Graeme Smith and David Miller.

#Virat Kohli is now the only batsman with a 50-plus average in each of the three formats in international cricket — Tests (53.14), ODIs (60.31) and T20Is (50.85).

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 11:51:43 IST

