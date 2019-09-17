India take on South Africa in the 2nd T20I at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Punjab.

Rains played spoilsport in the first T20I at Dharamsala as the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The action now moves on to Mohali and the two teams would be looking to draw first blood. It's a litmus test for the inexperienced pace bowling attack in absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The trio of Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed had impressed in the West Indies series where India clean-swept the hosts 3-0. As per the forecast, there is no threat of rain and the conditions are expected to be warm and humid.

Navdeep had a brilliant debut while Chahar impressed with his swing. This is their chance to build on those performances in the Caribbean and take one step forward towards staking a claim in the T20 side.

It will be a challenge for the pacers and the Proteas have already sorted out their strategies. Assistant batting coach Lance Klusener has said that they will look to take advantage of the inexperience in the pace attack.

“Looking at the Indian team, that [inexperienced bowling attack] is an area we are going to take advantage of just as I suppose, you look at opposing teams and at areas, which you can take advantage of,” Klusener had said on the eve of the Dharamsala T20I.

“They are great cricketers and we are not taking anything away from that and our focus will be on ourselves and little areas that we can take advantage and maybe that’s one of them,” he added.

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul will be battling it out for the opening slot while Rishabh Pant would be looking to forge consistency with flamboyance.

South Africa, on the other hand, has the exuberance of youth backed by the experience of Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada. They would be looking to help the youngsters with all the experience gained while playing in the IPL.

They have some exciting batsmen in Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen who will form the support system of the pivots De Kock and Miller. India would be looking to exploit South Africa's weak spot that is their inexperienced spin department consisting of Tabraiz Shamsi, who has played 14 T20Is and averaged 38.70 with 10 wickets and an economy rate of 7.74, and Linde and Bjorn Fortuin who are yet to play a T20I.

While South Africa are looking to bounce back from World Cup disappointment and build for the future, India would be looking to continue the momentum from the Caribbean and figure out the ideal team combination.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the second T20I between India and South Africa:

When is the second T20I between India and South Africa?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be played on 18 September.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Punjab.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa first T20I?

The match will be broadcast Live on Star Sports network for Hindi and English commentary. The broadcast will also be available on DD National (DD 1) and DD Sports.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde