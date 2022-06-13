India vs South Africa 2nd T20 stat attack: Heinrich Klaasen surpasses Quinton de Kock's record vs India

An unlikely hero in Heinrich Klaasen did the star turn on Sunday for South Africa as he scored 81 not out against India as the Proteas posted a four-wicket win in the 2nd T20I to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series in Cuttack on Sunday.

While rest of the batters struggled to score on a two-paced surface, with India's highest score being a 40-run knock by Shreyas Iyer, Klaasen took 32 balls to reach his fifty as South Africa chased down a modest total of 149 runs with 10 balls to spare.

One of the iconic moments of the match was Klaasen, who was last-minute additon to the playing XI for injured Quinton de Kock, hitting Yuzvendra Chahal for three sixes in the 15th over to take the game away from India's reach.

His innings breached one of the records set by De Kock and we take a look at such stats below:

— Klaasen's 81 is the highest individual score for South Africa against India in T20Is. The previous record was held by de Kock, who scored 79 in Bengaluru in 2019.

— Klaasen's knock was also his career-best in the format, with his previous best of 69 also coming against India in 2018.

— In 2022, India lost all their matches if Rohit Sharma wasn't in charge of the team. Rohit led India in 11 games and won all of them. The remaining games without Rohit as captain were lost.

— Indian spinners have conceded 111 runs in 10.1 overs (at an economy of 10.91) in the two games so far in the series. They have picked two wickets in return while 45 runs were conceded in the second game.

— This was the second time in his T20I career that Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked three wickets in a Powerplay of a match. The last instance came on his debut against Pakistan in Bengaluru back in 2012.

— Shreyas Iyer is India's leading run-getter in T20Is this year (305 runs in 6 innings). Ishan Kishan is second (286 runs).

