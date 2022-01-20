India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Ind vs SA Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI at Paarl: Live Streaming and Live Telecast of Ind vs SA 2nd ODI Cricket Match

India take on South Africa in 2nd ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl. After the Test series loss, India didn't get off to a good start in the ODI series as they were beaten in the first ODI in Paarl. The second match will again take place at the same venue and India would be looking to bounce back hard and draw level.

India's bowlers started off well after South Africa opted to bat in the first ODI and reduced the Proteas to 68/3 in the 18th over. However, captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen got together and stitched a match-turning partnership of 204 to propel South Africa to 296. India's middle overs bowling was disappointing as they couldn't find a way to break the stand and the spinners were put under pressure as Van der Dussen employed sweeps and reverse sweeps to unsettle them.

A much better middle overs performance is the need of the hour. Chasing the target, India got off to a decent start as Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul added 46 for the opening wicket. Dhawan played a good knock of 79 and then stitched a 92-run stand with Kohli (51). But then India lost their way and a middle-order collapse ensued.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer would be looking to step up and make amends this time around.

South Africa, on the other hand, would be looking to seal another series. They have been riding high on confidence and it reflects in their body language as well. They would however expect more from the top order which failed in the last game. Markram's form has been a concern. He struggled in the Test series as well. He would be looking to get back to his best.

With India looking to bounce back and South Africa aiming to seal the series, we can expect a cracker.

Here are all the details about the second ODI between South Africa and India.

When will the second ODI between South Africa and India take place?

The first ODI between India and South Africa will take place on 21 January 2022.

What is the venue for the South Africa-India match?

The match will take place at Boland Park, Paarl

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 2 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.