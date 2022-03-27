Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Shafali Verma run out after completing maiden World Cup fifty

India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

India Women Vs South Africa Women At Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 27 March, 2022

27 March, 2022
Starts 06:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India Women

India Women

92/1 (15.2 ov)

Match 28
South Africa Women

South Africa Women

Yet To Bat

India Women South Africa Women
92/1 (15.2 ov) - R/R 6

Play In Progress

Smriti Mandhana - 0

Yastika Bhatia - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Smriti Mandhana Batting 32 47 4 1
Yastika Bhatia Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Chloe Tryon 3 0 10 0
Masabata Klaas 2.2 0 13 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 91/1 (15)

1 (1) R/R: 3

Shafali Verma 53(46) S.R (115.21)

run out (Sune Luus / Trisha Chetty)
India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Shafali Verma run out after completing maiden World Cup fifty

07:32 (IST)

After 14 overs,India Women 90/0 ( Smriti Mandhana 32 , Shafali Verma 52)

Big over for the Indians with 12 coming from it. Verma brings up her half-century with a boundary in the third delivery, going for a lofted drive towards long on, before Mandhana muscles the ball over cow corner to end the over with a maximum. The opening stand’s worth 90 now.

07:30 (IST)
four

FOUR! What a way for Shafali Verma to bring up only her third ODI half-century — her first in ODI World Cups! Heaves the ball down the ground off Klaas, the ball landing just short of the long on boundary, helping the hard-hitting opener bring up the milestone in just 40 balls! IND 84/0

07:25 (IST)

After 13 overs,India Women 78/0 ( Smriti Mandhana 25 , Shafali Verma 48)

Verma and Mandhana opt to keep the scoreboard ticking through singles with three coming off Tryon’s second over. Meanwhile, this is India’s best opening stand in the World Cup so far, bettering the 74-run stand against Bangladesh.

07:22 (IST)

After 12 overs,India Women 75/0 ( Smriti Mandhana 23 , Shafali Verma 47)

Change from both ends with Masabata Klaas replacing Ismail. The medium-pacer is off to a tidy start, conceding just one in her first over with Mandhana steering the ball behind point for a single in the penultimate ball.

07:18 (IST)

After 11 overs,India Women 74/0 ( Smriti Mandhana 22 , Shafali Verma 47)

Verma is down on the ground as the physio takes a look at her knee before the start of this over. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Chloe Tryon is introduced into the attack in this over. Six from the over, including a boundary to Mandhana in the fourth ball off an inside out lofted drive over extra cover. Mandhana moves into the 20s in this over.

07:13 (IST)

After 10 overs,India Women 68/0 ( Smriti Mandhana 17 , Shafali Verma 46)

Change of ends for Ismail as she replaces Kapp. Mandhana nearly offers the seamer a catch off her own bowling after chipping the ball back in her direction. Mandhana gets off strike with a single off the second. Verma exposes all three stumps and then some more when going for a scoop in the third ball, though collecting only a brace in the end. She carves the ball behind point next ball for a brace, before collecting a single off the fifth. India collect 68 in the powerplay, their best display this World Cup.

07:08 (IST)

After 9 overs,India Women 62/0 ( Smriti Mandhana 16 , Shafali Verma 41)

Verma collects a brace off the first ball to bring up the fifty stand with Mandhana, before getting off strike with a single two balls later. Wide down the leg side in the fourth ball, followed by a second boundary of the innings to Mandhana with a drive past cover point. Verma ends the over with a boundary, smacking the ball straight down the ground. 13 from the over.

07:06 (IST)
fifty

Fifty partnership up between Verma and Mandhana for the opening wicket, the former going for an inside-out aerial drive over extra cover, the ball landing just outside the circle giving Verma enough time to come back for a second. IND 51/0

07:04 (IST)

After 8 overs,India Women 49/0 ( Smriti Mandhana 11 , Shafali Verma 34)

Mandhana decides to join the boundary-scoring act with a lovely pull through the midwicket region after Kapp decides to shorten her length a little. The partnership is one short of the fifty mark now.

07:01 (IST)

After 7 overs,India Women 45/0 ( Smriti Mandhana 7 , Shafali Verma 34)

Verma moves to 30 with a brace off the second ball after edging the ball towards third man, before collecting another boundary for herself thanks to some lovely wrist work, guiding the ball past extra cover.

Full Scorecard
06:10 (IST)

Teams:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka
06:05 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss and opt to bat

India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2022 match LIVE updates: Big over for the Indians with 12 coming from it. Verma brings up her half-century with a boundary in the third delivery, going for a lofted drive towards long on, before Mandhana muscles the ball over cow corner to end the over with a maximum. The opening stand’s worth 90 now.

Preview: Their destiny in their own hands, India will go all out to brush off an inconsistent run and seal a semi-final berth in the Women's World Cup when they play South Africa in a do-or-die match on Sunday.

So far in the tournament, the 2017 runners-up haven't fired in the manner they would have like to.

With three wins and as many losses India, who are in the fifth spot with six points in the overall standings, find themselves in a must-win situation heading into their final league match.

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming, Date and Timing

India women vs South Africa women, Ind vs aus Cricket Score and Live Updates of Women's Cricket World Cup match

Their semi-final chances were dented when West Indies, who are also vying to advance to the knockout stage, and South Africa's match was washed out with the former moving up to seven points earlier this week.

A win on Sunday will see India advance to the last four, and a point from the game will also work for the Mithali Raj-led side, as they have a superior NRR (+0.768) than West Indies (-0.890).

In case India lose to South Africa, their only hope of advancing to the semi-finals will be if England, who have a better NRR (+0.778), also lose their last league stage match to Bangladesh and finish on a lower NRR. That seems unlikely, though.

But the 'Women in Blue' would want to hold all the cards and also get a two-match winning momentum going into the semi-finals.

India's inconsistent batting came to the fore yet again in an otherwise 110-run win against Bangladesh, and skipper Raj would be keen to improve on that aspect against a challenging South African bowling attack.

The bowling department, which has looked lacklustre at times, put up a much-improved show against Bangladesh. The move to bring in spinner Poonam Yadav in place of pacer Meghna Singh paid off for India.

However, it remains to be seen if India persist with two pacers, three spinners strategy at the Hagley Oval, which has a balanced track where the bowlers will have to be disciplined with their line and lengths.

South Africa, on the other hand, have already qualified for the semi-finals. They sit second in the overall standings, behind Australia.

Here's everything you need to know about the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa take place?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa will be played on Sunday, 27 March 2022.

What is the venue for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa start?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

The teams (from):

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (vc), Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Laura Wolvaardt

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: March 27, 2022 07:35:27 IST

