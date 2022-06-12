India vs South Africa 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to form with magical spell

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to form during the second T20I against South Africa as the 32-year-old bowler gave India the ideal start defending a modest 149-run total as he picked three wickets inside powerplay to wipe out Proteas' top order in Cuttack on Sunday.

Bhuvneshwar started off his spell with a wicket in the very first over when he left Reeza Hendricks stunned with a peach of a delivery. The last ball of the opening over nipped back into the 32-year-old right-handed batter, who was left guessing on where to place his foot to face the delivery. Hendricks eventually couldn't figure it out as the ball shaped back to claim his off stump.

Bhuvneshwar continued his spree with the wicket of dangerman Dwaine Pretorius in the next over as a smartly bowled a knuckle ball was miscued high in the air for a catch for Avesh Khan on the backward square leg. Pretorious, who was also promoted to No 3 in the last game, was at blame for his demise as he cross-batted slog the slow delivery.

Bhuvneshwar's final wicket came of the last over of the powerplay as stand-in captain Rishabh Pant decided to re-introduce the pacer from the other end after two-over gap. This time Bhuvi claimed the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen, who was outfoxed by the pacer with a nip-backer after two straight deliveries. Rassie tried to punch the ball down the ground but was beaten as the ball dislodged his off stumps.

He would claim a four wicket for himself by getting rid of Wayne Parnell in his final over of the evening, signing off with outstanding figures of 4-0-13-4.

However, the spell couldn't turn decisive as Henrik Klassen's 81 took the game away from the hosts as South Africa claimed 2-0 lead in the series.

