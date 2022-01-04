Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs South Africa 2021-22: 'Lord for some reason', Twitter reacts as Shardul Thakur takes three quick wickets in 2nd Test

  FirstCricket Staff
  January 4th, 2022
  • 16:31:30 IST

Keegan Petersen struck a fine half-century before Shardul Thakur inflicted three quick blows as South Africa reached 102 for four at lunch on the second day of the second Test on Tuesday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 35 for one, South Africa added 53 runs before losing skipper Dean Elgar for 28 but Petersen held the other end together, scoring 62 off 118 balls.

But then came Thakur (3/8) as he picked up all the three wickets at the fag end of the opening session — both the overnight batters and Rassie van der Dussen (1) — to give his team a slight upperhand.

South Africa still trail India by 100 runs. India scored 202 in their first innings.

Shardul who has earned the nickname "Lord' on social media for his knack of breaking partnerships with his bowling, sent Twitter into a tizzy after his three quick wickets on Day 2 brought India back into the game.

While some were surprised by Shardul's wicket-taking abilities, most celebrated the bowler. Here are some of the best reactions.

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: January 04, 2022 16:31:30 IST

