India vs South Africa 2021-22: 'Lord for some reason', Twitter reacts as Shardul Thakur takes three quick wickets in 2nd Test

Keegan Petersen struck a fine half-century before Shardul Thakur inflicted three quick blows as South Africa reached 102 for four at lunch on the second day of the second Test on Tuesday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 35 for one, South Africa added 53 runs before losing skipper Dean Elgar for 28 but Petersen held the other end together, scoring 62 off 118 balls.

But then came Thakur (3/8) as he picked up all the three wickets at the fag end of the opening session — both the overnight batters and Rassie van der Dussen (1) — to give his team a slight upperhand.

South Africa still trail India by 100 runs. India scored 202 in their first innings.

Shardul who has earned the nickname "Lord' on social media for his knack of breaking partnerships with his bowling, sent Twitter into a tizzy after his three quick wickets on Day 2 brought India back into the game.

While some were surprised by Shardul's wicket-taking abilities, most celebrated the bowler. Here are some of the best reactions.

How does shardul do this time and again? Wow.. #SAvIND — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) January 4, 2022

Two kinds of cricket fans.

1. Who have figured out the “why” and “how” of Shardul Thakur

2. Us, lesser mortals — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) January 4, 2022

You call him Lord for some reason @imShard #IndvsSA — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) January 4, 2022

What a dream spell by Shardul Thakur. 3 for 8 in 4.5 overs. Brilliant stuff — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) January 4, 2022

Man with the Golden Arm #ShardulThakur — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 4, 2022

Excellent spell by Shardul Thakur. 3 wkts in his spell & has been the pick of the bowlers. Bowled only 4.5/44.4 overs.Has a knack of picking crucial wickets. Remember him getting Root in England. Also QDK in the 1st Test. In his 1st FC season got well set Dhawan in Irani Cup game — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 4, 2022

Whenever there is need of taking wicket, Lord Shardul leds the front ! Today also no exception. #INDvsSA #SAvsIND #Shardulthakur pic.twitter.com/MRrwbK6EBO — Sushil Gaikwad (@onlysushil) January 4, 2022

Guess that’s why he’s called Lord Shardul Thakur hey? 🔥 Great spell! #SAvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 4, 2022

Lord Shardul and team India believe in fair play. That's why Lord never bowls to new batsmen, he's only brought on once there is a partnership and the batsmen are set. Lord still gets them out though 😄 #SAvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 4, 2022

With PTI inputs

