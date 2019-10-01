India vs South Africa at Visakhapatnam weather update, South Africa tour of India 2019: India go into the three-match home series against South Africa looking to build on their early success in the ICC World Test Championship, while the visitors open their campaign in the competition.

Virat Kohli led India to a 2-0 victory in the West Indies, which helped them grab the full 120 points available for a series, the only team to do so in three series played so far.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand drew their two-match series 1-1 and are on 60 points each in the points table while England and Australia are on 56 each after their five-match Ashes series ended 2-2.

The championship was launched last month to add context to the longest format of the game.

Each match of the India-South Africa series, to be played in Visakhapatnam, Pune and Ranchi is worth 40 points since points in the WTC are evenly distributed over the number of matches in a series (two to five), ranging from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

So, India can go up to 240 points by grabbing all the points at stake in the series starting Wednesday. On the other hand, South Africa can join India at the top of the table with 120 points.

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the United Kingdom in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test champions.

The weather, according to Accuweather, may play a spoilsport on Wednesday with rain expected around 10 am while predominantly cloudy weather will cast a pall of gloom throughout the day. In fact, the weather conditions probably won't improve for the following days of the first Test. Stray showers will continue to descend around the afternoon on 3, 4 October while there is a 50 percent chance of rain amidst cloudy weather for 5, 6 October, the last two days of the Test.

The pitch conditions may be altered as a result. There might be some swing in the air for the seamers while spinners, as is historically evidenced in Visakhapatnam, will be assisted through some slow turn on the wicket.

