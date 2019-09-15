India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch 1st T20I Live telecast, today's match online
Here's everything you need to know about watching the first T20I between India and South Africa
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs ZIM Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs PNG USA beat Papua New Guinea by 5 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE vs NED - Sep 15th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 15th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs SA - Sep 15th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SCO vs NED - Sep 16th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW vs JPNW - Sep 19th, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Auto sector crisis: Industry's failure to detect looming slowdown exacerbated situation; other businesses must take cue and be vigilant
-
Ittymaani: Made In China, Love Action Drama, Brothers Day, Finals: Why Onam 2019 releases failed at the box-office
-
Congress to appoint coordinators to rebuild cadre; outreach role was originally cut out for Seva Dal workers
-
Israel goes to polls again: Benjamin Netanyahu battles for political survival; opinion polls indicate tight race between ruling Likud, centrist alliance
-
LaLiga: Karim Benzema's brace helps Real Madrid beat Levante; Ansu Fati stars in Barcelona's thumping win over Valencia
-
Man Booker Prize nominated writer Lucy Ellmann: 'I don't consider originality such an outlandish aim for a novelist'
-
From affordable housing to relief for exporters, key takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference
-
An orchard in the hills: At Himachal's Thanedhar Estate, lessons in apple picking and history
-
After 40 years, UP ministers to start paying taxes; Yogi Adityanath govt to repeal legislation making state exchequer foot bill
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Virat Kohli will be venturing into the unknown with a clean slate, where a few seasoned hands will be backing a group of immensely talented youngsters, in his quest for T20 World Cup which begins with a three-match bilateral series against South Africa.
The 3-0 series win against the West Indies could be called a pre-cursor as it was just after enduring a disappointing end to their ODI World Cup campaign.
The real battle begins now with this series against Quinton de Kocks and Kagiso Rabadas, who are also in the midst of a tough transition phase.
There are many questions that the team management will have to answer in the next 13 months during which IPL will also be held.
Save Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah (rested for this series), at least seven slots in playing XI and four more in the 15-member squad are up for grabs, with some bold steps on cards.
The T20I series against India is the start of a new era in South African cricket, one they will usher into with Quinton de Kock as their captain in the shortest format. After a disappointing World Cup, they have a year to rebuild for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The Proteas clinched the T20Is 2-0 the last time they visited these shores for a bilateral series.
When is the first T20I between India and South Africa?
Where is the match being played?
The match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala
What time does the match begin?
The match begins at 7:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 6.30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa first T20I?
The match will be broadcast Live on Star Sports network for Hindi and English commentary. The broadcast will also be available on DD National (DD1) and DD Sports.
How do I watch online the match online?
The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Sep 15, 2019 11:36:18 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: Test of mettle for host's inexperienced pace attack as youthful South Africa look to build for future
India vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada vs Indian top order, Protea spinners vs Pandya brothers and other key battles to look out for in T20I series
India vs South Africa 1st T20I at Dharamsala weather forecast today: 'Hazy moonlight' expected with less chance of rain