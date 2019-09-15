First Cricket
India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch 1st T20I Live telecast, today's match online

Here's everything you need to know about watching the first T20I between India and South Africa

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 15, 2019 11:36:18 IST

Virat Kohli will be venturing into the unknown with a clean slate, where a few seasoned hands will be backing a group of immensely talented youngsters, in his quest for T20 World Cup which begins with a three-match bilateral series against South Africa.

The 3-0 series win against the West Indies could be called a pre-cursor as it was just after enduring a disappointing end to their ODI World Cup campaign.

The real battle begins now with this series against Quinton de Kocks and Kagiso Rabadas, who are also in the midst of a tough transition phase.

There are many questions that the team management will have to answer in the next 13 months during which IPL will also be held.

Save Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah (rested for this series), at least seven slots in playing XI and four more in the 15-member squad are up for grabs, with some bold steps on cards.

The T20I series against India is the start of a new era in South African cricket, one they will usher into with Quinton de Kock as their captain in the shortest format. After a disappointing World Cup, they have a year to rebuild for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The Proteas clinched the T20Is 2-0 the last time they visited these shores for a bilateral series.

When is the first T20I between India and South Africa?

 The first T20I between India and South Africa will begin on 15 September.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa first T20I?

The match will be broadcast Live on Star Sports network for Hindi and English commentary. The broadcast will also be available on DD National (DD1) and DD Sports.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019 11:36:18 IST

Tags : 1st t20i, Cricket, Hardik Pandya, India, India Vs South Africa 2019, Kagiso Rabada, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

