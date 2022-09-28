IND vs SA 1st T20 HIGHLIGHTS: India win by 8 wickets, take 1-0 lead vs South Africa

Arshdeep Singh was adjudged Player of the match for his performance. That's it from our side for this game. Hope your enjoyed our coverage. Stay with us for all the LIVE UPDATES from the series
India beat South Africa by 8 wickets
|South Africa
|India
|106/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 5.3
|110/2 (16.4 ov) - R/R 6.6
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|KL Rahul
|not out
|51
|56
|2
|4
|Suryakumar Yadav
|not out
|50
|33
|5
|3
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Kagiso Rabada
|4
|1
|16
|1
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|2.4
|0
|27
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 17/2 (6.1)
|
93 (93) R/R: 8.85
Suryakumar Yadav 50(33)
KL Rahul 40(30)
|
Virat Kohli 3(9) S.R (33.33)
c Quinton de Kock b Anrich Nortje
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I HIGHLIGHTS: India have taken a 1-0 lead with this 8-wicket win. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav put up a brilliant show as the two batters chipped in with an unbeaten stand of 93 runs to take the team over the line
Arshdeep Singh was adjudged Player of the match for his performance. That's it from our side for this game. Hope your enjoyed our coverage. Stay with us for all the LIVE UPDATES from the series
India finish off things in STYLE!
#TeamIndia finish things off in style! 👌 👌— BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022
A SIX from vice-captain @klrahul to bring up his FIFTY as India take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match #INDvSA T20I series. 👏 👏 @mastercardindia | @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/6Fh0APf52F
India vs SA LIVE score
A slog sweep to finish the match from KL Rahul. He too brings up his half-century with that as India win by 8 wickets. The hosts had lost a couple of early wickets but this has been a great fightback from the two batters
India vs South Africa LIVE score
An easy single to the on side and Suryakumar Yadav brings up another FIFTY in T20Is. He has been on song today. India needed soemone who could counter attack and he did exactly the same
India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket score
Two full tosses in that over. First to KL Rahul who hammered it over covers for a maximum and then to SKY who sliced it through the point region for a four
Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul have provided India a much-needed resistance
A steady 50-run partnership comes up between @klrahul & @surya_14kumar 🙌— BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022
Live - https://t.co/L93S9k4QqD #INDvSA @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/1dfnQyJDqp
India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket score
SIX! This time SKY goes inside out against Maharaj who is bowling round the wicket. The left-arm spinner bowls that full and Suryakumar hits that over extra cover to get another maximum
After 12 overs,India 66/2 ( KL Rahul 31 , Suryakumar Yadav 26)
IND vs South Africa LIVE Cricket score
FOUR! What a way to finish that over. Shamsi tossed it up, bowled it outside leg and SKY gave himself room to flick it away for a boundary to the widish long on region
IND vs South Africa LIVE Cricket score
SIX! Glorious shot from KL Rahul to end the over. Nortje bowled that full and on the leg stump as Rahul got the bottom hand into play and hit it over cow corner for maximum
CLASS written all over it!
Hit it like SKY! 👌👌— BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022
Enjoy that cracking SIX 🎥 🔽
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/L93S9k4QqD
Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/7RzdetvXVh
IND vs South Africa LIVE Cricket score
WICKET! Just what the doctor ordered. Anrich Nortje gets one on the very first ball of his over and that's the big one. Virat Kohli has departed. The right-hander tried to play that over covers but Nortje got enough bounce on that length delivery, outside off to get the little edge on it. The rest is done by Quinton de Kock. Kohli goes for 3 off 9
IND vs South Africa LIVE
WICKET! Kagiso Rabada has the breakthrough. The slightest of the movement of the ball has done the trick. He bowls it full, around the off stump channel, Rohit Sharma tries to defend that on front foot but the ball takes the outside edge and Quinton de Kock grabs a good one-handed catch diving to his right. India lose the first one, Rohit departs for 0 off 2
India vs South Africa LIVE
WICKET! You get wickets when you bowl to your strengths and Harshal Patel finally does that. A slower yorker to Maharaj who gives himself some room, attempts for a big shot but misses the ball and is cleaned up for 41 off 35. SA lose 8 now
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE
WICKET! You can't keep Axar Patel away from the wickets column at the moment. He has his first. Got hit for a boundary to the leg side on a short delivery, changes his length straight away, tosses it up to Parnell who takes the aerial route and goes for the big shot but miscues it and is caught around the cow corner region by Suryakumar Yadav for 24 off 37
IND vs SA LIVE
WICKET! What a fine comeback from Harshal Patel after being hit for a six. He gets one into the Aiden Markram from the touch fuller length. Markram walked across and tried to negate it to the on side but got hit on the pads. The on field had turned down the appeal initially but the DRS shows that the ball would have hit the stumps. Markram is GONE for 25 off 24
OUT! Arshdeep Singh strikes to get rid of Quinton de Kock. South Africa lose two wickets in as many overs. de Kock b Arshdeep Singh 1
Preview: India will be looking to round off their T20 World Cup preparation with a marked improvement in their death bowling besides providing crucial game time to its untested players in the three-match series against South Africa, beginning here on Wednesday.
India skipper Rohit Sharma, expectedly, singled out death bowling as an area that requires improvement following the series win over Australia.
The hosts will be without two of their key bowlers, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been rested ahead of the ICC event next month.
Mohammed Shami, though, has tested negative for COVID-19, but will remain unavailable for the South Africa T20Is.
Harshal Patel did not have the best of times in his comeback series against Australia but he will be expected to get back to his best in the final three games before the World Cup.
His career economy rate stands at 9.05 but he conceded more than 12 runs per over against the Aussies.
Deepak Chahar, who is also on standby for the Word Cup, did not get a game in the previous series and he could get a chance if the team decides to rotate its pacers over the three games.
Arshdeep Singh will return to bolster the team’s resources in the slog overs, making an effective combination alongside Jasprit Bumrah, who will be aiming to regain his full rhythm after coming back from injury.
In the series decider against Australia, Yuzvendra Chahal showed what he can do if the ball is gripping and turning after looking flat in the first two games.
Keeping the Australian conditions in mind, the wily leg-spinner will be looking to up his game on docile pitches.
As Rohit spoke about the importance of giving all the players game time ahead of the World Cup, R Ashwin could get a look in.
In the batting department, K L Rahul would like to make the most of these three games after missing out on the last two games against Australia.
With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma looking in good touch, it is important that Rahul too is in full flow before the team travels to Australia.
Dinesh Karthik got to play all eight balls against Australia and Rohit has already said the designated finisher in the squad needs more time in the middle.
With inputs from PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Congress President Elections LIVE: After filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Congress presidential polls on Friday, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, 'I am fighting for a big change.' Kharge also appealed to party delegates to vote for him in the election
Narendra Modi’s presence at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan is of significance. He will meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin and hold key discussions on G20, defence and more. The suspense remains whether the PM will meet the Chinese and Pakistani leaders
SCO Summit 2022 LIVE updates: This is the first in-person SCO Summit after COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. The last in-person SCO Heads of State Summit was held in Bishkek in June 2019