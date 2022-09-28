IND vs SA 1st T20 HIGHLIGHTS: India win by 8 wickets, take 1-0 lead vs South Africa

Preview: India will be looking to round off their T20 World Cup preparation with a marked improvement in their death bowling besides providing crucial game time to its untested players in the three-match series against South Africa, beginning here on Wednesday.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, expectedly, singled out death bowling as an area that requires improvement following the series win over Australia.

The hosts will be without two of their key bowlers, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been rested ahead of the ICC event next month.

Mohammed Shami, though, has tested negative for COVID-19, but will remain unavailable for the South Africa T20Is.

Harshal Patel did not have the best of times in his comeback series against Australia but he will be expected to get back to his best in the final three games before the World Cup.

His career economy rate stands at 9.05 but he conceded more than 12 runs per over against the Aussies.

Deepak Chahar, who is also on standby for the Word Cup, did not get a game in the previous series and he could get a chance if the team decides to rotate its pacers over the three games.

Arshdeep Singh will return to bolster the team’s resources in the slog overs, making an effective combination alongside Jasprit Bumrah, who will be aiming to regain his full rhythm after coming back from injury.

In the series decider against Australia, Yuzvendra Chahal showed what he can do if the ball is gripping and turning after looking flat in the first two games.

Keeping the Australian conditions in mind, the wily leg-spinner will be looking to up his game on docile pitches.

As Rohit spoke about the importance of giving all the players game time ahead of the World Cup, R Ashwin could get a look in.

In the batting department, K L Rahul would like to make the most of these three games after missing out on the last two games against Australia.

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma looking in good touch, it is important that Rahul too is in full flow before the team travels to Australia.

Dinesh Karthik got to play all eight balls against Australia and Rohit has already said the designated finisher in the squad needs more time in the middle.

