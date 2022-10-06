Lucknow: Having clinched the T20I series convincingly, India vs South Africa moves to the 50-over format on Thursday (6 October). The first of the three-matches will take place in Lucknow.

India, reduced to second string with many key members headed to Australia for the T20 World Cup, will be led by Shikhar Dhawan with Shreyas Iyer as his deputy.

PREVIEW | India’s fringe players look to impress in ODI series

The ODI squad, thus, features plenty of new faces and with that opportunity to impress selectors for the World Cup next year.

South Africa haven’t given their crucial cogs rest with the T20 World Cup two weeks away. Quinton de Kock and David Miller will be important as Proteas hunt for points in quest to qualify for the ODI World Cup in 2023.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Weather Report

The first ODI in the bilateral series between India and South Africa will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Rain has been a constant this past week in the city in Uttar Pradesh. That is not expected to change on Thursday.

As per Accuweather, the temperature in Lucknow will hover between 25 and 30 degrees with cloudy skies and strong chances of rain. Thunderstorm is also expected around 1 PM when toss is due to take place. There is a 96 percent chance of rain coupled with 58 percent odds of thunderstorm to go with it.

Keeping the strong chances of rain into consideration, toss and start of play have been delayed by half an hour. The new timings are: toss at 1.30 PM IST and start at 2 PM IST.

Weather could improve by 5 PM which suggests it could be a rain-curtailed contest in Lucknow.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.