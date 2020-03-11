First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in IND | 3rd T20I Mar 10, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Ireland tied with Afghanistan (Ireland win Super Over by 1 wicket)
ZIM in BAN | 1st T20I Mar 09, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs
SA in IND Mar 12, 2020
IND vs SA
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA odi series online

The Proteas last toured India in September last year, where they drew the three-match T20I series 1-1 following a washout in the first match and went onto suffer a humiliating 3-0 defeat in the Tests. At that time, the two teams did not meet in the 50-over format and revenge will be on Proteas’ minds.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 11, 2020 16:31:54 IST

After ending their New Zealand tour on a disappointing note following a 2-0 series defeat in the two Tests, Virat Kohli-led India return to home soil, where they host South Africa for a three-match ODI series.

The Proteas last toured India in September last year, where they drew the three-match T20I series 1-1 following a washout in the first match and went onto suffer a humiliating 3-0 defeat in the Tests. At that time, the two teams did not meet in the 50-over format and revenge will be on Proteas’ minds.

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA odi series online

File image of Virat Kohli along with Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal. AP

Unlike India, South Africa had a memorable series recently – they thumped Australia 3-0 on home turf, where Heinrich Klaasen (242 runs) and Lungi Ngidi (9 wickets) starred ending as the series’ top run-getter and wicket-taker respectively.

However, Quinton de Kock’s side did suffered a huge blow as Kagiso Rabada was ruled out midway through the Australia T20Is and eventually was withdrawn from the ODIs against Australia and India.

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen returns to the Proteas set-up after being rested for the Australia ODIs.

From India’s point of view, while Rohit Sharma has been rested, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar return to the side after their absences due to injuries.

Pandya, in fact, has not played an international game since featuring for the Men in Blue against the Proteas in a T20I in September last year. He underwent a successful back surgery after that, following which he was ruled out for a few months. He has been in some form recently, though, registering scores of 105, 46 and 158 for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 tournament.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the first ODI:

When will India vs South Africa first ODI take place?

The India vs South Africa first ODI will take place on 12 March, 2020.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs South Africa first ODI will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs South Africa first ODI will begin at 1.30 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads: 

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (Captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 11, 2020 16:31:54 IST

Tags : Cricket, Ind, Ind Vs SA Head To Head, India, India Vs South AAfrica, India Vs South Africa 2020, India Vs South Africa News, Quinton De Kock, Rohit Sharma, SA, South Africa Tour Of India, Sports, Virat Kohli

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all