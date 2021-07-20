India vs Select County XI, Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch County Select XI vs India Live Match Streaming Online

It's been a long time since India have landed in the UK. They started the tour with the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. In a closely fought contest, New Zealand beat India to lift the first-ever WTC title. The visitors had a break in between before the start of the five-match England series and the players had a decent rest.

However, as the players got closer to returning to action there was a little scare with wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and throw-down specialist Dayanand Garani testing positive for COVID-19. But things are looking fine and back on track as India get ready for the practice match with County Select XI. Pant is still recovering so KL Rahul will keep wickets in the practice game.

The match has been accorded the First-Class status. It's a three-day game that will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street in Durham.

It's a chance for India to get into the groove ahead of the England series and get much-needed practice. The County Select XI will have a number of players from the County circuit featuring in the game. The side will be led by Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes. James Bracey, who recently debuted for England and Haseeb Hameed, who made his Test debut against India at Rajkot five years ago, are also a part of the squad.

"The squad was selected after consulting with the first-class counties on player availability and to provide some of the high-potential talent from across the county game with the opportunity to test themselves against the ICC World Test Championship finalists," The ECB said.

County Select XI squad: Will Rhodes (Warwickshire - captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Aspinwell (Lancashire), Ethan Bamber (Middlesex), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Jake Libby (Worcestershire), Craig Miles (Warwickshire), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), James Rew (Somerset), Rob Yates (Warwickshire).

Here's all you need to know about the County Select XI vs India tour match at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

When will the County Select XI vs Indians tour match be played?

The County Select XI vs Indians tour match be played from 20-22 July.

Where will the County Select XI vs Indians tour match be played?

The County Select XI vs Indians tour match will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street in Durham

What time will the day's play begin?

The day's play will begin at 3.30 PM IST

How can I watch the game?

You can watch the live streaming of the match on Durham County Cricket Club's YouTube channel. It will not be telecasted live on any television channels in India.