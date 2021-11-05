Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Today's Ind vs Sco Match Updates: Men in Blue eye 2nd win

India vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Today's Ind vs Sco Match Updates: Men in Blue eye 2nd win

18:46 (IST)

It's a certain gentleman's birthday today, and wishes poured in from all quarters on social media for India skipper Virat Kohli, who turned 33 on Friday. Here we take a look at how former and current cricketers as well as fans wished 'Cheeku' on Twitter.

Read: India captain turns 33; Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and others extend best wishes

18:35 (IST)

In the other T20 World Cup fixture happening at the moment, Namibia are chasing a competitive 164-run target set by New Zealand in Sharjah, reaching 96/4 at the end of the 17th over with their chances of victory looking slim at the moment.

Click here to follow live coverage

18:30 (IST)

The meme wars have well and truly begun

18:25 (IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin was among the changes in the Indian lineup in their match against Afghanistan on Wednesday, and the wily off-spinner played his part in restricting the Afghan batting lineup as he returned with superb figures of 4-0-14-2.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was among those heaping praise on the Tamil Nadu spinner, saying the opposition batters had no answer to his "back-flip ball".

"This is one of the reasons that Ashwin ended up bowling four overs but did not concede a single boundary in those four overs," the Master Blaster was quited as saying after India's win. 

Click here to read the full story

18:18 (IST)

India's roadmap for the remainder of the T20 World Cup does seem complicated at the moment. To make things simpler for the reader, we present to you all the possible scenarios regarding Team India's qualification for the semi-final after their win over Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Click here to read the full article

18:10 (IST)

Their defeats at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand at the start of their campaign having already complicated things for them, India will have to depend on other results to ensure their progression into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. This goes without saying that they also have to win each of their remaining games, including the one against Scotland in Dubai on Friday evening.

Click here to read the match preview

18:00 (IST)

Welcome to our live coverage of India's next T20 World Cup assignment — against Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium in what will be another must-win clash for Virat Kohli's men.
 

Highlights

title-img

India vs Scotland, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Follow this space for the latest update on India's T20 World Cup Group 2 fixture against Scotland.

An upbeat Indian team will hope to keep their semi-final chances alive with they take on Scotland in the T20 World Cup Group 2 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After losing their opening games against Pakistan and New Zealand that has almost knocked them out of the mega event, India managed to collect their first points of the campaign with a rousing victory over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Indian batting unit was ruthless against the celebrated Afghan attack for a change. Openers Rohit Sharma (74) and KL Rahul (69) forged a 140-run opening stand after India were put in to bat at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, laying the foundation for the massive first innings total of 210/2.

Afghanistan, in reply, lost wickets from the outset and weren't able to build partnerships along the way. Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his first white-ball game for India since 2017, was among the wickets as he got rid of middle-order batters Gulbadin Naib and Najibullah Zadran to reduce the Afghans to 69/5 in the 12th over. Despite a fighting sixth-wicket stand from skipper Mohammad Nabi (35) and Karim Janat (42*), the Afghans never stood a chance thereafter, and ended up losing by 65 runs.

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of India vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Today's Ind vs Sco Match

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of India vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Today's Ind vs Sco Match

India's win on Wednesday leaves Scotland as the only team on Group 2 without a victory so far in the Super 12s stage of the tournament. The Scottish team had earlier got their Round 1 campaign off to a stirring start with a narrow six-run win over Bangladesh, and would go on to defeat Papua New Guinea as well as Oman comfortably to progress to the Super 12s.

However, the second round of the biggest T20 event hasn't been kind to them. They started off with a 130-run thrashing at the hands of the ruthless Afghans, getting shot out for a paltry 60, and suffered a four-wicket loss at the hands of Namibia in their next game.

Despite the defeats, the Scots showed spirit in their 16-run loss to New Zealand in the first game of Wednesday's double header. After being set 173 to win by the Kiwis, with Martin Guptill missing out on a ton by seven runs, Scotland got off to a steady start, and were 66/1 in the eighth over before losing their next four wickets for 40 runs that complicated their job.

A fighting contribution from Michael Leask (42 not out off 20 balls, 3X4, 3X6) gave them a late boost and rekindled their hopes, but the Black Caps managed to hold on to their nerves to add another two points against their name in the end.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming game between India and Scotland:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between India and Scotland take place?

The match between India and Scotland will take place on 5 November 2021.

What is the venue for the India and Scotland match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the India and Scotland match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India and Scotland match

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: November 05, 2021 18:03:22 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Pakistan vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan win by 45 runs, qualify for semis
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan win by 45 runs, qualify for semis

Pakistan vs Namibia Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Follow all the live scores and updates of the match here.

Highlights, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan win by 5 wickets
First Cricket News

Highlights, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan win by 5 wickets

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Follow live scores and updates of Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in Dubai.

Highlights, South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021: Temba Bavuma guides SA to 6-wicket win
First Cricket News

Highlights, South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021: Temba Bavuma guides SA to 6-wicket win

England vs Sri Lanka, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa win by 6 wickets! Mahedi to bowl, South Africa need 5 runs in 42 balls. Two singles to start, and then the new man Miller hits a boundary to wrap up the win for the Proteas!