When India and Pakistan face each other in any tournament, it always becomes a thrilling contest. Not just fans, but cricketers also feel the pressure.

India kickstarted their Asia Cup journey with a gripping 5-wicket win against Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. However, the victory did not come easily for the Men in Blue.

There were the ups and downs throughout the match. Indian bowlers delivered an outstanding performance and managed to restrict Pakistan to 147 runs on the board. Though it was looking like an easy chase for the Rohit Sharma-led unit, spirited performances from debutant Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz made life quite difficult for them.

The game turned out to be a nail-biter at the final stage. Some economical overs reignited Pakistan’s hopes. All eyes were on Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya as most of the big names were back in the hut.

With just three overs left in the innings, India were still 32 runs behind the target. It was Naseem once again who successfully appealed for an lbw in the fourth ball of the 18th over against Jadeja in what was a massive blow for the Men in Blue.

However, Jadeja was quite confident and asked for a review straightaway.

After some judgment by the third umpire, it was seen that the delivery had pitched outside the leg stump, resulting in the on-field umpire changing his decision.

The respite was evident on the faces of the Indian fans and players, including Virat Kohli, the main man behind the build-up at the initial phase who was following the game from the dugout.

After the decision of Jadeja’s dismissal got overruled, the former India skipper wore a relieved expression and mouthed the words “bach gaya” with a sigh of relief. The moment grabbed eyeballs and a snippet of it has been doing rounds on social media.

It was Kohli’s 100th T20 International on Sunday, becoming only the second cricketer after Ross Taylor to complete 100 appearances across formats in international cricket.

Amid the controversies regarding his form, he played a fighting innings of 35 off 34 balls. However, the urgency to play a big shot against in-form spinner Mohammad Nawaz cut his innings short.

Despite a wobble in the top order, Jadeja and Pandya steadied the Indian innings and put India in the ascendancy. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the match by five wickets and two balls to spare.

