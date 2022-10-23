India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve elusive feat

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma broke former India captain MS Dhoni’s record to become the Indian player with the most appearances in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup when the opening batter stepped out for the toss during the high-octane clash against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma, who is making his 34th appearance in the T20 World Cup, surpassed Dhoni’s tally of 33 in the marquee competition. Yuvraj Singh (31), Suresh Raina (26) and Ravindra Jadeja (22) are next on the list of the top five Indians with the most T20 World Cup appearances.

Talking about the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against the Men in Green in the Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday.

A lot is at stake for both sides as they look forward to starting their campaign at the iconic MCG. The skies are so far clear in Melbourne and fans can expect a full 40-overs-a-side contest.

Speaking at the time of the toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma said, “We are going to field first. Looks like a good pitch, it’s always nice with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully, we’ll entertain them. We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners.”

Speaking at the time of the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said, ” Toss is not in our hands. We’ll try to post around 160-170. We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game. We won a series back home, and we played a tri-series in New Zealand, so we are prepared. We have three fast bowlers and two spinners.”

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.