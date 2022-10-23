Indian captain Rohit Sharma was seen in struggling to hold his tears during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Melbourne as both the teams began their tournament with the high voltage Super 12 game at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The incident happened before the beginning of the match at the customary national anthem ceremony of the respective nations. The Indian skipper started the national anthem with a proud smile on his face but as the rendition was reaching its end the occasion seemed to have overwhelmed Rohit Sharma, who broke into tears shortly. The 34-year-old senior cricketer was seen singing the national anthem with his eyes closed and the glimpses certainly pleased Indian fans on social media, who were in awe seeing their captain showing his emotional side. (Watch the video below)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The stage certainly had a role to play in his reaction as the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground was packed to the capacity of over 1 lakh seats.

Speaking at the toss earlier, Sharma got his emotion in check and said it was their time to come out and enjoy the game.

“Looks like a good pitch, it’s always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take its advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully we’ll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners,” the Indian captain said during the toss.

