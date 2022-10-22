After reports of rain playing spoilsport during the India vs Pakistan World Cup match at the MCG on Sunday, the weather seems to have improved. The chances of rain have considerably reduced on the match day.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

As per the weather forecast, there will be no further rains until Monday. The temperature is expected to hover between 16 degrees to 19 degrees during the match hours. India and Pakistan fans will be able to witness a complete 20-over match unless the rain gods plan to falsify the updated forecast.

A very good morning to everyone in India (and Pakistan). This is the view outside MCG at 1pm. The sun is out. Forecast has improved massively this morning. No more rain expected until Monday. Yes, read that again!! 🙂#IndvPak #IndvsPak #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/XXVEFr2JLt — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 22, 2022

The wind velocity will be between 19 km/h to 21 km/h and 70 percent humidity is expected in the atmosphere throughout the day.

The fact that the Indian team has been able to train outdoors also suggests that the weather has been clear over the past few days.

However, Australia is facing their third consecutive La Niña weather event and that is expected to affect the entire tournament. A 3,500-km-band of thunderstorms is expected to pass through the centre of the country, and if that happens, there will be uncertainty around all the matches.

It is noteworthy that there are no reserve days for India vs Pakistan contest, and if the match is washed out due to rain, both teams will share one point each.

The ICC had earlier confirmed that the tickets for the match have been sold out.

Pakistan humbled India in the T20 World Cup encounter last year, winning the match by 10 wickets.

India will be raring to go against their arch-rivals. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that Pakistan’s strong bowling and India’s experienced batting make the environment lively.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.