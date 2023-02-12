Preview: India begin their quest for a maiden world title when they take on neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday.

Much like the men’s side, the Indian women’s cricket team is unbeaten in World Cup contests, both ODI and T20I, against Pakistan, a record that they would like to keep intact when the two sides lock horns in what will be the fourth fixture of the World Cup.

The Women in Blue, however, were dealt a major blow ahead of the fixture when opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was ruled out due to a finger injury. However, the good news for them is that captain Harmanpreet Kaur is fit and raring to go after recovering from a shoulder niggle.

India had earlier participated in a triangular T20I series in South Africa featuring West Indies besides the Proteas. The Indians were undefeated until the final on 2 February, where a heroic half-century by Chloe Tryon helped the South Africans win by five wickets.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

