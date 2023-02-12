Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2023 Match 4, LIVE Cricket Score: Women in Blue eye winning start to campaign

India vs Pakistan LIVE, T20 World Cup Match 4 Score Updates: India face arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup in Cape Town

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: File image of the India women's cricket team. Image credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

18:00 (IST)

Indo-Pak battles over the years

From a low-scoring thriller in an Asia Cup clash in China to Pakistan finally beating their arch-rivals in a World Cup clash, we take a look at some of the most iconic clashes between India and Pakistan in women's cricket over the years.

17:55 (IST)

Fine-tuning preparations ahead of the blockbuster clash!

17:50 (IST)

India vs Pakistan: Women in Blue open campaign in blockbuster clash with eyes on elusive ICC title

Searching for a long overdue ICC title, India will look to hit the straps in their Women’s T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan in Cape Town on Sunday. An Indo-Pak contest always creates excitement but with India being a much superior side, the quality of cricket might not meet the high expectations.

17:43 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's opening match of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup against Pakistan at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, with the Women in Blue aiming to preserve their unbeaten record against their arch-rivals while also getting off to a winning start in the tournament.

Preview: India begin their quest for a maiden world title when they take on neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday.

Much like the men’s side, the Indian women’s cricket team is unbeaten in World Cup contests, both ODI and T20I, against Pakistan, a record that they would like to keep intact when the two sides lock horns in what will be the fourth fixture of the World Cup.

The Women in Blue, however, were dealt a major blow ahead of the fixture when opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was ruled out due to a finger injury. However, the good news for them is that captain Harmanpreet Kaur is fit and raring to go after recovering from a shoulder niggle.

India had earlier participated in a triangular T20I series in South Africa featuring West Indies besides the Proteas. The Indians were undefeated until the final on 2 February, where a heroic half-century by Chloe Tryon helped the South Africans win by five wickets.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

Updated Date: February 12, 2023 17:47:48 IST

