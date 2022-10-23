India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya breaks down in tears, remembers late father; Watch

In a post-match interaction with broadcasters Star Sports, the 29-year-old recalled the role his father had played in Hardik Pandya becoming a professional cricketer, and the hardships his father went through to realise his son’s dream.
Hardik Pandya on Sunday couldn’t hold back his emotions following Team India’s remarkable four-wicket win in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Pakistan. In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, Hardik broke down in tears while he remembered his late father, who had passed away in January 2021.
“I was only thinking about my dad. I have not cried about my dad. I love my son, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to do for him what my dad did for me. He moved cities for a six-and-a-half-year old boy’s dreams without knowing I’d get to where I am today. So this is for him,” Hardik said.
Against Pakistan, Hardik finished with figures of 3/30 with the ball, while he contributed with the bat as well, scoring 40 off 37 balls. Had it not been for Hardik and Virat Kohli (82*), India would have found the going tough.
India will now look to make it two wins in two matches, when they take on Netherlands on 27 October.
