India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya breaks down in tears, remembers late father; Watch

Hardik Pandya on Sunday couldn’t hold back his emotions following Team India’s remarkable four-wicket win in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Pakistan. In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, Hardik broke down in tears while he remembered his late father, who had passed away in January 2021.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

In a post-match interaction with broadcasters Star Sports, the 29-year-old recalled the role his father had played in Hardik becoming a professional cricketer, and the hardships his father went through to realise his son’s dream.

Hardik dedicated this inning to his father…moments u love to see ❤️ You are a champion my bro @hardikpandya7 !!#nardik #INDvsPAK2022 #Worlds2022 pic.twitter.com/dqhSFNFM0m — abhijit giri (@abhijitgiri32) October 23, 2022

“I was only thinking about my dad. I have not cried about my dad. I love my son, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to do for him what my dad did for me. He moved cities for a six-and-a-half-year old boy’s dreams without knowing I’d get to where I am today. So this is for him,” Hardik said.

Against Pakistan, Hardik finished with figures of 3/30 with the ball, while he contributed with the bat as well, scoring 40 off 37 balls. Had it not been for Hardik and Virat Kohli (82*), India would have found the going tough.

India will now look to make it two wins in two matches, when they take on Netherlands on 27 October.