Jemimah Rodrigues and teenager Richa Ghosh starred with the bat as India secured a seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands on Sunday. What had been a tense run chase turned into a comfortable win with an over to spare as Rodrigues and Ghosh, 19, put on an unbeaten 58 off 33 balls after India had been set to make 150 to win.

Rodrigues batted with calm skill to make 53 not out off 38 balls while Ghosh, 19, hit powerfully to score 31 not out off 20 balls.

Favourites India needed almost ten runs an over when Ghosh joined Rodrigues in the 14th over but the pair were seldom troubled.

It was a bitter-sweet day for Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof, who made a stylish 68 not out and shared a free-scoring unbeaten partnership of 81 off 47 balls with 18-year-old Ayesha Naseem, who struck 43 not out off 25 balls.

It enabled Pakistan to post a competitive 149 for four after deciding to bat on a dry pitch.

Pakistan left-arm spinner Nashra Sadhu bowled superbly to take two for 15 in her four overs to put India under pressure. Sadhu dismissed Shafali Verma, who was caught on the boundary by Sidra Ameen, and Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, leaving India needing to score at almost 10 runs an over in the last six overs.

But Pakistan paid the price for only picking five bowlers and the remaining bowlers were expensive, while their fielders were guilty of several misfields.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to India’s win over Pakistan:

Watched the game with Anjali & Arjun and we thoroughly enjoyed cheering for our Indian Women’s team. A good start by Shafali, Jemimah paced her innings beautifully along with a good burst from Richa towards the end. Wonderful to see India win AGAIN! 🇮🇳🏏💙#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/ruF3LKrXAw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 12, 2023

Excellent start for #TeamIndia! It was a tense chase but both @JemiRodrigues and @13richaghosh rose to the occasion and completed a marvelous victory. Well done and best wishes for the upcoming encounters. 👍@BCCIWomen #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/2FoXcIGZvr — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 12, 2023

(2/2) The women’s team is taking such giant leaps ahead with every tournament we play and it’s going to inspire a whole generation of girls to take up the sport and take women’s cricket higher and higher. More power to all of you. God bless. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 12, 2023

What a match! The energy and fighting spirit showcased by all the players was brilliant.

Congratulations #TeamIndia for an outstanding win.This has surely set the tone for a great tournament.

More power to you, girls! #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/bifegXstz7 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 12, 2023

We did it!! Congratulations team India!! Women at their best!

India wins the opening match against Pakistan!#T20WorldCup2023 #WomenInBlue — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) February 12, 2023

Against Pakistan. In a world cup. Chasing a record total. The stakes couldn’t have been higher! And yet, how calm and in-control were the Indian Women. Hallmark of a quality team! #INDvPAK — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) February 12, 2023

Family members of Indian woman cricketer @13richaghosh in Siliguri celebrated Team India’s victory over arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match. #WomensT20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/2JMpRHYM2Q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 12, 2023

With AFP inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.