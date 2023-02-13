Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'More power to you': Sachin, Mithali, Kohli hail Team India after thrilling win over Pakistan

Cricket

'More power to you': Sachin, Mithali, Kohli hail Team India after thrilling win over Pakistan

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match to make a winning start in the tournament.

'More power to you': Sachin, Mithali, Kohli hail Team India after thrilling win over Pakistan

India's Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates her 50 and the winning runs against Pakistan with her teammate Richa Ghosh during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match. AP

Jemimah Rodrigues and teenager Richa Ghosh starred with the bat as India secured a seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands on Sunday. What had been a tense run chase turned into a comfortable win with an over to spare as Rodrigues and Ghosh, 19, put on an unbeaten 58 off 33 balls after India had been set to make 150 to win.

Rodrigues batted with calm skill to make 53 not out off 38 balls while Ghosh, 19, hit powerfully to score 31 not out off 20 balls.

Favourites India needed almost ten runs an over when Ghosh joined Rodrigues in the 14th over but the pair were seldom troubled.

It was a bitter-sweet day for Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof, who made a stylish 68 not out and shared a free-scoring unbeaten partnership of 81 off 47 balls with 18-year-old Ayesha Naseem, who struck 43 not out off 25 balls.

It enabled Pakistan to post a competitive 149 for four after deciding to bat on a dry pitch.

Pakistan left-arm spinner Nashra Sadhu bowled superbly to take two for 15 in her four overs to put India under pressure. Sadhu dismissed Shafali Verma, who was caught on the boundary by Sidra Ameen, and Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, leaving India needing to score at almost 10 runs an over in the last six overs.

But Pakistan paid the price for only picking five bowlers and the remaining bowlers were expensive, while their fielders were guilty of several misfields.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to India’s win over Pakistan:

With AFP inputs

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 13, 2023 09:23:04 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Pakistan: 5 memorable women's T20 battles
Sports

India vs Pakistan: 5 memorable women's T20 battles

Here's a look at five memorable T20 matches between the two cricket powerhouses, India and Pakistan.

T20 World Cup 2023: 'Fearless' Sri Lanka sink South Africa in tournament opener
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2023: 'Fearless' Sri Lanka sink South Africa in tournament opener

Sri Lanka stunned hosts South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2023 opener to make a brilliant start to the event.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details
First Cricket News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Check out the full schedule and match timings for the prestigious ICC event.