Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has termed playing in an India vs Pakistan match as a “special” feeling. India open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on 23 October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

T20 World Cup Home | Schedule | Results | Points Table | T20 World Cup News | Photos

Speaking to the ICC website, Pant said that nothing can replace the feeling of playing against Pakistan.

“It’s always special playing against Pakistan because there is a special hype around that match as always,” Pant said. “There are so much emotions involved, not only for us, but the fans and everyone. It’s a different kind of feeling, a different kind of ambience when you go on to the field and when you take on the field, you see people cheering here and there.

“It’s a different atmosphere and when we were singing our national anthem, I actually get goosebumps.”

India enjoy a 12-1 record against Pakistan in World Cups across ODIs and T20Is. There only loss came last year in the 2021 T20 World Cup as Babar Azam and Co secured a comprehensive 10-wicket win in the group game.

While there was little for India to remember from that game, Pant has good memories of his attacking knock of 39. He had also put up a 53-run partnership with then captain Virat Kohli.

“I fondly remember that I smacked Hasan Ali for two sixes in the same over,” Pant said. “We were just trying to get the run rate up because we lost early wickets and we staged a partnership – me and Virat.

“We were increasing the run rate and I smacked him for two sixes with one hand… my special shot.”

Pant’s spot in the India lineup is currently not guaranteed with Dinesh Karthik edging him in the race for the wicket-keeper slot, however, Pant could feature in India’s playing XI if captain Rohit Shamra decides to field a left-handed batter against Pakistan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.