First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
INDW in SL | 3rd T20I Sep 22, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets
INDW in SL | 2nd T20I Sep 21, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
Match Abandoned
Asia Cup Sep 23, 2018
IND vs PAK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 23, 2018
AFG vs BAN
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Sunday's Asia Cup match on Live TV online

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2018 Super Four fixture between India and Pakistan.

FirstCricket Staff, September 22, 2018

Favourites India have no room left for complacency as they wait to see 'which' Pakistan team turns up in the Asia Cup on Sunday, well aware of the unpredictable arch-rivals' penchant for surprising not just opponents but themselves, too.

India captain Rohit Sharma (L) and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. AFP

India captain Rohit Sharma (left) and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. AFP

India are eyeing a place in the final after three wins in as many matches, while Pakistan will look to step up their game in the Super Four match, after a scare against Afghanistan.

India walloped Pakistan by eight wickets in the group game three days ago but if history is any indication, the Men in Blue will take their traditional rivals lightly at their own peril.

After being made to work hard by minnows Hong Kong in their tournament opener, India got their act together in the much-awaited group game against Pakistan and produced a clinical display to make short work of Sarfraz Ahmed's team.

Chasing a small target, India were hardly tested as a half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma ensured that the team was home with as many as 21 overs to spare.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan:

When will the India vs Pakistan fixture take place?

The Asia Cup 2018 fixture between India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday, 23 September, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs Pakistan match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs Pakistan match will begin at 5 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Hong Kong match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2018

Tags : Asia Cup, Asia Cup 2018, Cricket, India, India Vs Pakistan Live Updates, Live Streaming, MS Dhoni, ODI Cricket, Pakistan, Rohit Sharma

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5973 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3915 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all