India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Sunday's Asia Cup match on Live TV online
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2018 Super Four fixture between India and Pakistan.
Favourites India have no room left for complacency as they wait to see 'which' Pakistan team turns up in the Asia Cup on Sunday, well aware of the unpredictable arch-rivals' penchant for surprising not just opponents but themselves, too.
India captain Rohit Sharma (left) and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. AFP
India are eyeing a place in the final after three wins in as many matches, while Pakistan will look to step up their game in the Super Four match, after a scare against Afghanistan.
India walloped Pakistan by eight wickets in the group game three days ago but if history is any indication, the Men in Blue will take their traditional rivals lightly at their own peril.
After being made to work hard by minnows Hong Kong in their tournament opener, India got their act together in the much-awaited group game against Pakistan and produced a clinical display to make short work of Sarfraz Ahmed's team.
Chasing a small target, India were hardly tested as a half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma ensured that the team was home with as many as 21 overs to spare.
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan:
When will the India vs Pakistan fixture take place?
The Asia Cup 2018 fixture between India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday, 23 September, 2018.
Where will the match be played?
The India vs Pakistan match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What time does the match begin?
The India vs Pakistan match will begin at 5 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Hong Kong match?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Sep 22, 2018
